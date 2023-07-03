Wagner stops recruiting for a month. The mercenary company led by Yevgeny Prigozhin – whose traces have been lost for over a week – has suspended operations while working on the transfer of its activities to Belarus, where the leader, ‘exiled’ after the failure of the protest, should also be located. “Since Wagner is temporarily not participating in the special military operation and since she is moving to Belarus, we suspend the activity of the regional recruiting centers for one month,” the message continues.

Read also

After the rebellion of a week ago, which was interrupted 200 km from Moscow, new details of the financial relationship between Wagner and Moscow are emerging. Prigozhin’s group allegedly received over 17.5 billion euros from the state: 860 billion rubles (about €8.86 billion) for state contracts and 845 billion rubles (about €8.71 billion) through the Concord holding company for services provided. According to reports from the Russian news agency ‘Ria Novosti’, it is supported by the television presenter Dmitry Kiselev on the ‘Rossija’ television channel.

“Founded by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner private military company received a little more than 858 billion rubles under contracts concluded with the state. Under other contracts, Prigozhin’s Concord holding provided services worth 845 billion of rubles. This doesn’t mean they earned that much but still it shows the scale of the business and the ambitions,” said Kiselev.