WAR

“A general summons of Wagner fighters has been announced.” This is assured by a young soldier on a St. Petersburg street, as mercenaries continue to patrol military installations in the southern Russian cities of Rostov-on-Don and Voronezh. “Guys are coming from all over Russia – assures the young man -. It was the Russian Defense Ministry that started it all, they fired on my convoy. We won’t forget it”.

Meanwhile, the head of Wagner, Prigozhin, has asked that Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Russia’s top general Valery Gerasimov come to meet him in Rostov-on-Don. Prigozhin claims he has 25,000 fighters ready to “restore justice”, according to him Moscow’s military killed a huge number of fighters from his private militia in an airstrike. Prigozhin led the capture of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. For months he has accused Shoigu and Gerasimov of incompetence and of denying Wagner ammunition and support.



