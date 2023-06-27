“You have essentially stopped a civil waracted in a correct and coordinated manner”. The President of Russia, Vladimir Putinthus addressed the military personnel gathered in the Kremlin after the revolt of Evgheny Prigozhin’s Wagner, who stopped 200 km from Moscow before giving up on the project.

Read also

“You defended the constitutional order, lives, security and freedom of our citizens – Putin said – You saved our homeland from unrest and effectively stopped a civil war”.

Moscow’s army and the Russian people were not on the side of the ”mutinies”, ie the mercenaries who began their march towards the Russian capital on Saturday and then stopped 200 kilometers from the arrival, Putin underlined.

“People who were drawn into the rebellion saw that the army and the people were not with them. The rapid and accurate deployment of law enforcement agencies made it possible to stop the extremely dangerous development of the situation in the country and prevent civilian casualties “, said the president then asking a minute of silence in memory of the pilots who died to stop the revolt army.

The minute of silence came after Putin yesterday praised “the courage and self-sacrifice of the hero pilots who fell to save Russia from devastating tragic consequences” and after news circulated on social media of Russian military aircraft shot down by of the Wagner under the command of Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The Russian state has financed the private military company Wagner with 86 billion rubles (about one billion dollars) between May 2022 and May 2023, the Russian president said. In addition, Putin added Concord (the catering company of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin) earned another 80 billion rubles by providing catering services to the army. “I hope nobody stole anythingwe will take care of everything,” the Kremlin leader stressed.