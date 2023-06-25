Revolt Wagner, the intervention of the former An Fini

Gianfranco Finiduring the conversation with Piero Ignazi and Alessandra Longo at the Passaggi Festival 2023 in Fano, he also spoke on the Wagner revolt. “I think Wagner’s founding chief was one successful showdown. In the sense that since the Russian invasion, Prigozhin has always said that the military leaders were incompetent. Putin has never spent a word to date to stigmatize this way of acting. Also because Wagner is a private militia always used by the Kremlin in every part of the world “, declared Fini. “The fact that he withdrew perhaps means that in his opinion the showdown was successful. I would not be surprised if in some time there is a change in the Russian military hierarchies. It certainly won’t be easy,” he concluded.

