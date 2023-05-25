The withdrawal of Wagner units from the city of Bakhmut begins. The head of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, claims this in a video released on Telegram. The video shows Prigozhin standing next to a tank shaking hands with a group of men. “We are withdrawing the units from Bakhmut – he says in the video according to the Ukrainian media – By June 1 most will be transferred to the rear. We are handing over the positions to the military, as well as ammunition, everything, including meals”.

The announcement of the start of the withdrawal follows Prigozhin’s announcement that the Wagner Group lost more than 20,000 fighters in the long battle for the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast. Both Russian and Ukrainian forces have suffered huge losses and satellite images of the city show the extent of the devastation left by the fighting.

Confirming complete control over the city after more than seven months of fighting, Prigozhin last Saturday specified that the mercenaries would leave Bakhmut on the 25th “to rest”, underlining that the city would be transferred under the control of the Russian Defense Ministry.