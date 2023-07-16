Wagner Rebellion | Such is the “grey haps” that Putin wants to lead the Wagner forces

Andrei Troshev served in the Russian army for a long time before joining the Wagner mercenaries. Only glimpses of him have been seen in public.

Five days after Yevgeny Prigozhin the rebellion of the Wagner mercenaries led by the Russian president was over Vladimir Putin gathered with Prigozhin and 35 experienced Wagner fighters to discuss the future of the force.

Putin told the Russian newspaper Kommersant that he had given the commanders the opportunity to serve under the Wagner commander, known under the code name Sedoi, for the next 16 months. According to Putin, Sedoi had commanded the troops all along, so practically nothing would have changed.

“After listening to the offer, Prigozhin said ‘no, the boys will not agree to this,'” Putin said, according to Kommersant.

However, Putin claimed that some of the fighters nodded to the proposal.

Sedoi, gray hapsi in Finnish, is a retired colonel of the Russian army and a founding member of Wagner Andrei Nikolayevich Troshev. Due to the varying transliteration instructions of the Russian language, Trošev is also known by the names Siedoy and Sedoj.

European the union added Trošev to the sanctions list in December 2021. According to the implementing regulation of the Council of Europe, the reason was that Trošev, who participated in the Syrian conflict, benefits from and supports the Syrian regime.

Council of Europe implementing regulation 2021/2194 Name: Andrey Nikolaevich TROSHEV (aka Andrei Mykolayvych TROSHEV), Андрей Николаевич Трошев Position(s): Retired Colonel, Founder and Director of Wagner Group (Chief of Staff) Military Rank: Retired Colonel Code name: Siedoy Date of birth: 5 April 1953 Place of birth: Leningrad, former SNTL (now Russian Federation) Nationality: Russian Relatives/business partners: Dimitriy Utkin (Wagner Group founder); Andrey Bogatov (Commander of the Fourth Assault and Reconnaissance Company of the Wagner Group), Aleksandr Sergeevich Kuznetsov (Commander of the First Assault and Reconnaissance Company of the Wagner Group) Gender: male

The age of Troshevi, who was born in Leningrad of the Soviet Union, i.e. in present-day Saint Petersburg of the Russian Federation, is not completely certain. Some sources, including official EU documents, say he was born on April 5, 1953, a month after the Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin was dead.

According to other sources, Trošev was born nine years later, half a year before the Cuban Missile Crisis. According to the news agency Reuters, a later birthday is mentioned in Russian sources.

St. Petersburg newspaper According to Fontanka, Trošev fought on the side of the Soviet army in Afghanistan in the mid-1980s. The newspaper says that Trošev served as the commander of an artillery battery.

Fontanka and the Reuters news agency say that Trošev also served in the Chechen war after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

After the army, Trošev continued in the service of the mobile special forces of the Russian militia and the rapid action forces of the northwestern administrative region of the country’s Ministry of the Interior.

Fontanka told in 2010, Trošev participated in an event where Trošev and other veterans told children about the history of special forces and taught them how to use weapons.

“Little ones green men” took over of the Crimean peninsula in February 2014, having operated under the pseudonym Wagner Dmitri Utkin under.

The occupation that led to the war in eastern Ukraine between the Ukrainian government and Russian-backed forces was the beginning of the Wagner mercenary group.

The forces were christened Wagner after their participation in the still ongoing Syrian civil war in 2016. The Wagner forces sent to Syria by Russian Air Force planes supported the Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad jihadist organization against ISIS fighters.

Troshev led the capture of the city of Palmyra and in December 2016 received the title of Hero of the Russian Federation for the capture of the historic city, says Fontanka. The title is the highest in Russia.

The US-based Middle East Institute, which specializes in Middle East research by The seed of the Russian-Wagner rift was sown precisely in Palmyra. According to Wagner, Russia did not give it enough weapons, which resulted in too many fighters being killed.

According to the EU’s sanctions list, Trošev participated in hostilities, especially in the Deir ez-Zor area, and provided “crucially important support for al-Assad’s hostilities.”

Andrei Troshev is standing next to Vladimir Putin, second from the left. Dmitri Utkin is on the far right. The picture is from December 2016.

At a party Two photographs were taken of Trošev. In the second, gray-haired Trošev is sitting at a banquet table with honors. In the second, he poses with Putin, Utkin and other awardees at the event.

They are the only photographs taken of him that have become public.

Investigative journalism network Bellingcat, Russian publication The Insider and German Der Spiegel published in 2020 in the report it is mentioned that Troshev was probably above Utkin in Wagner’s chain of command. In 2015 phone conversations investigated by Bellingcat, Utkin reported to Trošev. In addition, Trošev is closer to Putin than Utkin in the festive photo.

Fontanka told on the other hand, in 2017, that Trošev was one of Utkin’s closest colleagues.

Pictures after the publication, Trošev has appeared in public very rarely. The most memorable case is probably from 2017, when Trošev, who was in St. Petersburg, was found drunk on the city street and had to be hospitalized. They tell about the case Fontanka and a British magazine The Telegraph.

According to the newspapers, 5 million rubles and 5,000 dollars, maps of Syria, weapons-related documents and a plane ticket to Krasnodar, less than a hundred kilometers from the Black Sea, were found in Troshev.

According to Bellingcat, Troshev, Utkin and a high-ranking officer of the military intelligence GRU Oleg Ivannikov made joint trips between Moscow and Krasnodar during Wagner’s early years.

In December 2022 Troshev put his hand in the game when Prigozh and the city administration of St. Petersburg argued about whether the Wagner soldier who died in the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine could be Dmitri Menshikov bury to the hero’s cemetery.

Russian news service Nakanune.ru told at the time that Troshev wrote a letter both to the governor of St. Petersburg and For Putin for hero burial. At that time, Trošev was also the director of the Russian veterans organization.

Peter eventually agreed to establish an “alley of bravery” in the Valkeasaari cemetery, where Menshikov was buried. The Valkeasaari cemetery is located a few tens of kilometers from St. Petersburg.

Under a month after the funeral, Trošev missed Prigožin On the Telegram channel To the Russian Ministry of Defense’s claims that Russian forces had taken over the mining town of Soledar.

According to Trošev, the Russian troops had no part or lot in the occupation.

“Soledar was completely overrun by the efforts of the Wagner fighters. There is no reason to insult fighters by humiliating them,” Trošev’s press release reads.

The same on the day Trošev wrote Prigožin on the second On the Telegram channel, that the Russian forces had no operational activity in Bahmut. For Bahmut, he uses its Soviet-era name Artyomovsk.

“I want to emphasize once again that there is no one else in Artyomovski besides Wagner. So, one DPR [”Donetskin kansantasavalta”] the leader’s adviser’s stories about the blockade of Artyomovsky are nothing more than misleading the Russians,” Troshev said.

In May, Russia announced that it had captured the entire city of Bahmut. In July, the battle for Bahmut still continued.

Troshev there is no reliable information about relations with Prigozhin or Putin. After the 2016 Syrian operation, he seems to have been in Putin’s favor based on his rank, just like the Wagner forces were.

His long history in the Russian military also speaks for the retired colonel’s popularity.

After Russia invaded Ukraine, the relationship between Wagner leader Prigozhin and Putin began to fray. The conflict culminated in the motor march to Moscow at the end of June. Even before this, Trošev had communicated in Telegram that he represented the Wagner forces, not Moscow.

Trošev’s role in the rebellion before the negotiations at the end of June is a complete question mark. However, Putin raised the issue himself.

Wagner’s the story seems to continue regardless of whether Trošev takes command of the troops. British Ministry of Defense intelligence estimates on Sundaythat the Russian administration is sympathetic to the continuation of Wagner’s extensive operations in Africa.

The Russian administration is announced that it is investigating the legalization of mercenary companies. Earlier, Putin told the media that legally Wagner does not exist. Putin has too according to newspaper data suspected of trying to transfer Wagner’s operations under the Russian flag.

The US ABC News and Politico already reported at the end of June that the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov having said that Wagner will continue in Africa.

In addition, Belarus, Poland and Ukraine have said that the Wagner forces will start training Belarusian soldiers in Belarus.

Despite Putin’s sympathy, Trošev himself has not publicly taken a position on his possible leadership.