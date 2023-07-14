Russia: the first photo of the head of Wagner Prighozin in his underwear appears. That’s where it’s at

Where is it Yevgeny Prigozhin? A question that, perhaps, can now be answered. At least after the publication of a photo showing him inside a field tent in Asipovichy in Belarus, sitting on a cot, in his underwear and a khaki shirt, right arm raised in salute. The image, published by a “Zeta” channel on Telegram, could be the first shot of the head of Wagner after the failed mutiny of last 24 and 25 June.

It is unclear where and when the photo was taken, but according to Russia’s Fighter Group the image, “by the Belarusian Defense Ministry”, was taken at the Wagner camp in Belarus. “A photo of Yevgeny Prigozhin in the camp has appeared. The Wagner camp on Belarusian territory edited by the Belarusian Ministry of Defense. Belarusian sources confirmed today the start of deployment of Wagner in Belarus,” the message.

The first analyzes on the image have placed the shot on the day of June 12th. However, the file was then ‘dissected’ by the Belarusian monitoring group Belarusian Gayun who moved the date to July 12, so a few days ago. According to the reconstruction, Prigozhin he would have spent the night in the military camp set up by Wagner in the Osipovichi area, in Belarus. The hypothesis would be consistent with the information reporting the landing of Prigozhin’s plane in Belarus on 11 July at the Machulishchi base and the subsequent take-off of 2 helicopters from the same military area. On July 12, the helicopters would return to the Belarus base and after that Prigozhin’s plane would take off for St. Petersburg, Russia. The most accredited hypothesis is that Prigozhin spent a night in the Wagner field for inspection and testing before returning to Russia, where he seems free to move without particular limitations.

On the presence of the Wagner mercenary group on Belarusian territory then came further confirmation from the independent Russian site Meduza which cites a report from the Ministry of Defense in Minsk broadcast by the broadcaster VoenTv. According to Alexander Lukashenko’s government, “training sites” have been set up in the Mogilev region for the Belarusian military supported by Wagner instructors. However, the Belarusian minister did not specify how many Wagner mercenaries are currently stationed in the country.

