From: Christoph Gschossmann

Wagner mercenaries apparently shot down a Russian plane in the Voronezh region. There are also video recordings of dogfights with a helicopter.

Moscow – Fighting between pro-Kremlin soldiers in Russia and the Wagner Group is escalating. Now, apparently, a Russian fighter jet has been shot down as part of the mercenary uprising. This is reported by the Russian news service Baza on Telegram. “An-24 plane crashed in Voronezh region. It was probably shot down,” it said. At least three people have died, according to preliminary reports. A Twitter video shows the alleged completion of the plane. “Probably shot down by one of the many Wagner-Pantsir SAM systems patrolling Voronezh Oblast,” it is reported.

Russian helicopter under fire – defending with flares

Another video, also from the airspace over Voronezh, shows an alleged battle between a Wagner group Strela-10 SAM short-range anti-aircraft system. The system attacks a Russian Ka-52 helicopter, which “successfully defends with flares”. This fight is also unconfirmed.

Fighting had previously been reported in the Voronezh region in the south-west of the country ruled by Vladimir Putin. “As part of an anti-terrorist operation, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are carrying out necessary operational and combat measures in the Voronezh region,” Governor Alexander Gusev wrote on Telegram on Saturday afternoon. “I will continue to inform you about the development of the situation.” The information could not initially be checked independently.

Wagner fighters probably occupy military facilities in Voronezh

Gusev did not specifically explain against whom the army is fighting in the Voronezh region. However, there had previously been reports that the rebellious Wagner fighters had occupied individual military facilities there. The regional center of the same name is around 470 kilometers from the capital Moscow. It is about halfway between Moscow and Rostov-on-Don, where insurgents have seized military installations.

A little later, the governor also reported on a burning tank farm. Around 100 firefighters were involved in the extinguishing work. It was initially unclear whether there was a connection to the fighting. Wagner mercenaries had also taken control of important military objects in Rostov. In his address to the nation, Putin threatened punishment for the “traitors”. (cgsc with dpa)

The processed information comes partly from the warring parties. The situation in Russia is currently still quite confusing. Therefore, the information cannot be independently verified.