The ‘treasure’ of Wagner and Yevgheny Prigozhin seized in St. Petersburg while the revolt was taking place – or the alleged coup – which stopped 200 km from Moscow and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Five thousand banknotes worth around four billion rubles, the equivalent of 43 million euros, were found inside boxes near the hideout of the group’s founder and leader.

This was reported by the Fontanka portal, adding that five kilos of gold bars, six pistols in packs and five tiles of white powder were also found near the office. The money, as reported by Russian media, would have been used for the expenses of the mercenary organization.

Documents were also found, including passports in Prigozhin’s name, with the same personal data, but with a photograph of another man. This is a Prigozhin impersonator, who toured Europe in 2021, says Fontanka.

Wagner’s business goes far beyond the Ukraine-Russia war. The company, which played a primary role in the battle of Bakhmut, has operated in at least 30 countries and has at least two training camps in Russia, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington. Its “management and operations are closely interconnected with the Russian military and intelligence community”. Back in 2014, Wagner participated in training, organizing and supplying weapons to the pro-Russian militias of Donbass. According to the CSIS, the organization has also been involved in fighting and intelligence gathering in the Donbass, as well as being involved in the Russian occupation of Crimea.

In the last eight years, recalls the CSIS, Wagner’s mercenaries have also been employed in Syria, Libya, Sudan, Mali, the Central African Republic, Madagascar, Mozambique and Venezuela. They are often used to ensure the security of Russian interests, but also of host governments, and have occasionally been involved in fighting.