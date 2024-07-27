“VO”: Wagner PMC Mi-24 helicopter shot down in Mali

A Wagner private military company (PMC) Mi-24 helicopter was shot down in Africa. This was reported Telegram– channel “Military Informant” (“VO”).

It is specified that the helicopter tried to cover Russian fighters and was shot down by anti-aircraft fire from militants. According to RTVI, the Mi-24 crashed in the city of Kidal, Mali.

Political consultant Igor Dimitriev addedthat aviation was unable to operate due to a sandstorm.

According to Russian war correspondents, during a joint operation with the Malian army, a Wagner column was ambushed by Tuaregs. According to journalist Anastasia Kashevarova, the death of the Hero of Russia PMC column fighters led to the death of the Wagner PMC column in Africa.