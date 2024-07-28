Separatist ambush in Mali kills 20 Wagner PMC fighters

In Mali, a column of fighters from the private military company (PMC) Wagner was ambushed by Tuareg separatists from the Coordination of Movements of Azawad movement. The incident occurred near the city of Kidal, the exact date of the attack is unknown.

At least 20 PMC servicemen fell victim to the attack. According to unconfirmed information, more than fifty fighters did not survive, but soldiers of the Malian armed forces may be among them. The Tuaregs managed to capture or destroy several units of equipment.

Militants took advantage of the sandstorm

It turned out that the Wagnerites were moving to help the fighting government troops. The Telegram channel “War Correspondents of the Russian Spring” (RusVesna) learned that the unit that was ambushed was left without full air cover – the aviation could not operate due to a sandstorm.

The Tuaregs took advantage of the same natural disaster and were able to cut off one of the PMC columns. “It is almost impossible to leave in such cases,” explained political consultant Igor Dimitriev. According to preliminary data, the separatists used several powerful homemade bombs and a car packed with explosives to stop the convoy.

Despite the storm, a PMC-owned Mi-24 helicopter managed to enter the battle. The crew tried to cover the Russian fighters, but the machine was destroyed by anti-aircraft fire.

Units of the Armed Forces of Mali are engaged in fierce battles with terrorist groups in the northeast of the country. This was stated in a communiqué published by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the country. Massive strikes are being carried out on the bastion of concentration of terrorists and smugglers “of all stripes.” According to the General Staff, Malian drones have successfully destroyed five terrorist targets. To avoid casualties, the department called on the civilian population to leave the areas where the terrorists are located.

During the battle, a war correspondent and author of the Grey Zone Telegram channel was killed.

Dimitriev learned that a war correspondent and author of the Grey Zone Telegram channel was killed in an attack by Tuareg militants in Mali. The man with the call sign Five Hundredth was in the convoy that was ambushed. The Grey Zone channel has not been updated since July 23.

It also turned out that five Wagnerites and several Malian army soldiers were captured by the militants. At the same time, information was received that successful negotiations on the ransom of the prisoners had already taken place.