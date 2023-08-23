In Russia, in the Tver region, there was a plane crash involving a Embraer private jet . Among the passengers on board the aircraft, Yevgeny Prigozhin , the head of the Wagner mercenary company. The federal air transport agency has announced that all 10 people on the plane have lost my life in the accident. Currently, an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident.

As reported by the taxtaken from AGI, Embraer was performing a flight from Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport to St. Petersburg, only to crash less than half an hour after takeoff. On board the private aircraft were three crew members and seven passengersincluding -report the Wagner-affiliated Telegram channels- Dmitry Utkin, Prigozhin’s right hand man. The crash occurred near the village of Kuzhenkino. The bodies of have been recovered so far four people, but it is unclear whether it will be possible for the other passengers to proceed, as the plane appears to have gone up in flames. A Telegram channel linked to the Wagner group suggests that the jet may have been shot down by systems Russian anti-aircraft defense. Which further fuels speculation about the nature of the crash.