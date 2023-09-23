Wagner | Norway arrested a former Wagner commander who sought asylum for trying to return to Russia

Former Wagner commander Andrei Medvedev applied for asylum in Norway earlier this year. According to the Barents Observer newspaper, he tried to return to Russia because he was afraid of being extradited to Ukraine.

Norwegian the police have arrested the former commander of the Wagner mercenary army, they say, among other things Norwegian newspapers VG and The Barents Observer and Reuters news agency.

The man was arrested because he was suspected of trying to illegally return to Russia. Earlier this year, he applied for asylum in Norway.

Sør-Varanger police arrested the man on Friday at the Russian border. According to the Barents Observer, the arrested man is Andrey Medvedev.

Medvedev has previously said that he was afraid that he would be killed in Russia, but still said that he wanted to return there. He said he escaped from the Wagner group last November and said he had seen executions carried out by the group in Ukraine.

Shortly before his attempt to cross the border this time, he told the Barents Observer reporter in Kirkkoniemi, northern Norway, that he wanted to return to Russia because he was afraid that Norway would hand him over to Ukraine.

He is said to have tried to cross the border in Grense Jakobselv on the Barents Sea, about 50 kilometers from Kirkkoniemi.

Medvedev originally crossed the border into Norway in January in Skrøytnes, tens of kilometers from Grense Jakobselv.

Medvedev’s lawyer Brynjulf ​​Risnes confirms, according to VG, that Medvedev is the arrested person. The Finnmark police have not confirmed the identity.

According to Risnes, Medvedev did not want to cross the border, but it is an “ongoing international documentary project in which he is involved”. Because of the project, he would have been “looking” for the place where he originally crossed the border to Norway.

Medvedev was arrested in Norway in April. He had been involved in a bar fight and was carrying an air rifle.