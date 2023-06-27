The weekend was marked by the rebellion of Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner paramilitary group, against the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The uprising led by the businessman came after Prighozin accused the Russian army of having attacked a group of his mercenaries who were fighting in the rear of Russian forces in Ukraine.

Between Friday (23rd) and Saturday (24th), Prigozhin’s military advanced through Russian territory, taking control of the city of Rostov-on-Don, which is located in southern Russia and is home to the headquarters of the Southern Military District. country. Then Prigozhin moved his soldiers to march to the Russian capital, Moscow.

The rebellion ended on Saturday, after the dictator of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, announced that he had brokered an agreement between the Kremlin and Prigozhin, so that the Wagner leader would be exiled in the neighboring country and pardoned for his crime of armed revolt.

Tarnished image of Putin and Russia

Even after the confusion is over, Prigozhin’s rebellion leaves some stains on the image of Vladimir Putin’s government. The uprising was one of the biggest challenges facing the Russian president, as Putin saw one of his main allies turn against him and expose the cracks in his military power.

Analysts point out that the rebellion dealt a severe blow to the president’s image and authority, as well as demonstrating how outdated the country’s defenses are, which until now is still investing its forces in the invasion of Ukraine.

Peter Rutland, a professor at Wesleyan University and an expert on contemporary Russian nationalism, politics and economics, said in an article on The Conversation website that “Prigozhin’s insurrection pierced Putin’s ‘strongman’ image, both for world leaders and for citizens alike. ordinary Russians”. According to him, Vladimir Putin was unable to do anything more concrete to try to paralyze the advance of Wagner’s troops within Russian territory.

“Putin was forced to deliver a televised speech at 10 am local time on June 24, describing the uprising as a ‘stab in the back’ and calling for severe punishment for the rebels,” said the professor. He went on to assert that it was Lukashenko’s intervention that ended the riot, “not any words or actions by Putin. Somewhat unusually, both Prigozhin and Putin exercised restraint and backed down.”

Situation of Prigozhin and the Wagner group

The whereabouts of Yevgeny Prigozhin are still unknown. On Sunday (25), his men left Rostov-on-Don to applause and demonstrations of support. Many at that time saw in Prigozhin the figure of the man who fights for “Russian sovereignty and against the traitors of the nation”, but for members of Putin’s government, it is very likely that the leader of Wagner will be classified as an eternal traitor.

The Russian attorney general even opened a criminal case against Prigozhin for inciting armed rebellion on Friday, but information released after the agreement reached on Saturday indicated that this process had been closed. However, this Monday (26), the Russian news website Kommersant stated that Prigozhin would still be prosecuted for the rebellion, contrary to information released the day the agreement was announced.

The truth is that at this moment the situation of Prigozhin and the Wagner group is extremely uncertain and delicate. Nobody really knows what might happen to the Russian businessman in the coming days or months, nor what might happen to the soldiers who decided to follow their leader in the revolt against the Kremlin.

On the other hand, Wagner’s fighters are currently without a north, as they have lost the trust and support of the Russian government, their main sponsor and client. Despite this, the group still has a large contingent of men spread across various conflicts in Syria, Libya, Africa and mainly in Ukraine, where they were being one of the main actors of the Russian invasion.

Perhaps the future of the Wagner group depends especially on Prigozhin’s ability to stay in exile in Belarus and find new allies and sources of funding. It may also depend directly on the reaction of the Russian government, which in the coming weeks may try to dismantle or control the mercenaries, as it has been wanting to do lately.

On Monday, in his first words after the weekend’s riot, Yevgeny Prigozhin said the idea of ​​the uprising was to keep the paramilitary group alive. The now former ally of Putin said that the Wagner was at risk of “disappearing” from July, which was the date stipulated by the Russian Minister of Defense, Sergey Shoigu, for all “volunteers involved in the war in Ukraine” to sign contracts with the government to become legalized military groups.

Prigozhin said that “only a few fighters from the private army agreed to sign the contract with the Ministry of Defense” and added that the obligation to subordinate themselves to Shoigu and the head of the Russian General Staff, General Valery Gerasimov, was placed on the table ” at the wrong time”.

The Wagner boss gave no details about his current whereabouts or future plans, but reiterated that his aim was not to overthrow Putin’s government.

“Our march brought to the table many things that we had talked about before: the serious security problems across the country. We blocked all military units and airfields that stood in our way. We showed the level of organization that the Russian Army should have have,” he said.

The Rebellion’s Impact on the Russian Invasion of Ukraine

The Wagner group has played a key role in the Russian invasion of Ukraine since the annexation of Crimea in 2014. This time, Prigozhin’s soldiers were present on several battlefronts on Ukrainian soil and it is estimated that dozens of Wagner’s men have participated in the Russian offensive that captured some cities in the neighboring country, including Bakhmut, a strategic city located in the east of Ukraine.

With this weekend’s revolt, it’s hard to see that Wagner continues to have a constant presence in the war, since they are without their main leader and with their reputation burned before the Russian government. Although Wagner soldiers who did not participate in the uprising were allowed to sign contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense – as part of the agreement reached on Saturday –, it is likely that the contingent of men from the group will be smaller in the conflict from now on.

Ukraine, on the other hand, will most likely try to capitalize on some of the chaos caused by Prizoghin in Russia at this moment in its favor, mainly in war propaganda, by pointing out the disorganization and lack of leadership within the Russian military forces.

Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Oleksy Danylov said on Twitter that the rebellion was “the tip of the iceberg of a process of destabilization” in Vladimir Putin’s high command. For him, Prigozhin’s rebellion represented the beginning of the “dismantling of Moscow”.

Mikhail Podoliak, a member of Ukraine’s presidential cabinet, also said on Twitter that the Wagner mutiny was “phenomenal” and “almost nullified Putin”. He went on to say that Prigozhin “humiliated” the Kremlin leader and proved that Putin does not have a “monopoly on violence”.

James Horncastle, professor of international relations at Simon Fraser University, wrote in an article for The Conversation website that “the short-lived insurrection could still be a turning point in the war in Ukraine, but how that will change the conflict remains unclear.”

For the professor, Prigozhin’s revolt “may still provide Putin with a way to end the conflict and save his image”, because, “from the beginning of the conflict, Putin knew that he could not afford to suffer a defeat in Ukraine ” and that “if he can shift the blame for defeat [da Rússia na Guerra] for one or several scapegoats – such as the Wagner Group forces or other paramilitary groups that are still active in Ukraine – the uprising [do Wagner] it could be a perfect exit ramp.”