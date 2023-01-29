Video is part of the campaign “Ação da Cidadania – SOS Yanomami”; Marieta Severo and Bruno Gagliasso also participate

The NGO Ação Cidadania released this Sunday (29.jan.2023) a video with artists talking about the humanitarian crisis of the Yanomani people, in Roraima. Hundreds of indigenous people, including children, adults and the elderly, were affected by malnutrition and diseases such as malaria.

The video, published on organization’s Instagram profile, features artists such as Wagner Moura, Letícia Colin, Bruno Gagliasso, Marieta Severo, Carlinhos de Jesus, Antonio Calloni, Mart’nalia and Fernanda Abreu. At the end of the play, they ask for donations for the indigenous people.

The publication is part of the campaign “Citizenship Action – SOS Yanomami” to take basic baskets, hygiene products and other resources to the Yanomami.

Watch (1min26s):

According to Ação Cidadania, the campaign is organized together with the Ministry of Social Development, Funai (National Foundation for Indigenous Peoples), the military and local entities. Last week, the NGO ensured the sending of 17 tons of food to the Yanomami.

HUMANITARIAN CRISIS OF THE YANOMANI

The Ministry of Health declared a public health emergency in Brazilian Yanomami territory. The area suffers from lack of health care and faces cases of severe malnutrition and malaria. The ordinance was published on Friday (20.jan) in an extra edition of the GIVE (Official Diary of the Union). Here’s the full (69 KB).

In the same edition of the DOU, the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) created a committee to face the health situation in Yanomami territory. The Chief Executive visited the region on Saturday (21.jan).

On a visit to Boa Vista (RR), Lula announced emergency measures to face the ethnic health crisis. Doctors and nurses from the national force of the SUS started to reinforce the assistance to the indigenous people from Monday (23.jan).

On the occasion, the president stated that the group is treated in a “inhumane” in Roraima. “I had access to some photos this week. They effectively shook me because we cannot understand how a country that has the conditions of Brazil leaves indigenous people abandoned as they are here”he declared.

Lula also criticized former president Bolsonaro and stated that “if instead of doing so much motociata, he [Bolsonaro] I was ashamed of myself and came here once, maybe people weren’t so abandoned”.

On Sunday (22.jan), PT deputies activated the MPF (Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office) to request the initiation of a criminal investigation to investigate the actions of Bolsonaro government authorities in the territory. The document is a criminal representation for the lack of health care and severe malnutrition of the population.

the graduated senator Damares Alves, former Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights, Franklimberg Ribeiro de Freitas and Marcelo Augusto Xavier da Silva, former presidents of Funai, are also targets of the petition. Here’s the full of the document (269 KB).

In addition, the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino (PSB-MA), determined on Monday (23.jan) that the PF (Federal Police) investigate the alleged practice of crimes of genocide, omission of help and environmental crime against the Yanomami indigenous people in Roraima.

The STF (Federal Supreme Court) communicated, on Friday (27.jan), that several decisions in favor of the Yanomamis were not complied with by the federal government and other entities in the last 3 years. He also spoke of indications of providing false information to the Justice, which must be investigated.

The measures were proposed by the apib (Articulação dos Povos Indígenas do Brasil), in July 2020, and complied with by the Court, with the exception of the removal of alleged invaders from the territory.