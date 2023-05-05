The boss of the wagner paramilitary group Yevgeny Prigozhin, on Friday blamed the Russian General Staff for being responsible for “tens of thousands of dead and wounded” Russians in Ukraine.

“They will bear the responsibility of tens of thousands of dead and wounded in front of their mothers and children,” Prigozhin said, in a video posted a few hours after having threatened to withdraw its fighters from the city of Bakhmutepicenter of the clashes in eastern Ukraine.

However, the governor imposed by Russia, in the annexed Ukrainian region of Zaporizhia, in the southeast of the country, ordered this Friday the evacuation of the most vulnerable population from 18 towns close to the front line due to the intensification of the bombardments by Ukrainian troops.

“In the last days, the enemy has intensified the shelling of settlements located very close to the line of contact,” Yevgeny Balitsky wrote on his Telegram channel after a meeting of the region’s Security Council.

“In this regard, I decided to remove children with their parents, the elderly, the disabled, the patients of medical institutions from enemy fire and move them from frontline locations to the interior,” he added.

Towns subject to evacuation include Energodar, where the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, is located.

Similarly, Tokmak, an important communications hub in the center of Zaporizhia and where Russia fears an attack as part of the counteroffensive it is preparing.

“We cannot risk the safety of people and will provide funds for organized trips, lump sum payments, room and board. Temporary relocation will be arranged within the region,” Balitski explained.

He also pointed out that high school children will continue their education in educational institutions to finish the school year and the other minors will be able to “rest” in children’s camps.

“I stress that this is a necessary measure to ensure the safety of residents of the frontline territories. Kiev criminals target civilian infrastructure: we take into account their methods of warfare and make appropriate decisions,” he stressed. the interim governor imposed by Russia in the Ukrainian province, occupied mostly by Russia.

Likewise, the president of the movement “Together with Russia” in Zaporizhia, Vladimir Rogov, today told the official TASS agency, that the FSince the beginning of May, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have launched massive attacks in towns close to the line of contact, that serve to probe possible gaps in the Russian defense facing the counteroffensive.

According to Russia, on May 1 the Ukrainian army attacked Mikhailivka –also between the towns subject to evacuation- and Tokmak, for which a total of eight people died and 31 were injured. Vasilivka, also included in the list provided by Balitski, was also bombed, but there were no casualties.

Separately, on Thursday, Ukrainian forces again attacked the city, according to TASS. Russian forces control around 70% of the territory of Zaporizhianeighboring the province of Kherson, in whose regional capital, controlled by Ukrainian forces, a 58 hour curfew.

AFP / EFE