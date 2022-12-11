A massive explosion occurred at the headquarters of the Russian mercenary group Wagner in Kadiivka, Luhansk oblast. This was announced by the head of the Ukrainian military administration of Luhansk, Serhii Haidai. “Photos have appeared on the Internet, they don’t even hide that they have suffered heavy losses,” he added. According to Ukrainska Pravda, the explosion took place yesterday in a hotel in the occupied city. The building has been destroyed and rescuers are digging through the rubble.