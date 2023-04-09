Home page politics

From: Felix Durach

The Kremlin is apparently planning to set up more private military companies in the Ukraine war. An expert explains the background in an interview with Merkur.de.

Munich – The Wagner group has become one of Russia’s most important tools in the Ukraine war. The notorious mercenaries became better known to the general public primarily because of their ruthless actions in eastern Ukraine. During the months of fighting for the city of Bakhmut, Wagner financier Yevgeny Prigozhin presented himself as a Russian general and claimed any offensive successes for himself and his mercenaries.

According to intelligence reports, Prigozhin and his mercenaries could be demoted right now. The Kremlin is apparently busy promoting and building alternative PMCs. Has the Wagner Group in Russia become obsolete?

Ukraine war: Kremlin apparently wants to strengthen competition with the Wagner Group

The British Ministry of Defense reported in its Ukraine update on Tuesday that the Kremlin is seeking alternatives to the Wagner group, despite the successes achieved by the mercenaries. “Russia is likely looking to sponsor and develop alternative private military companies (PMCs) to eventually replace the Wagner Group in its significant combat role in Ukraine,” the ministry announced on Twitter. Is the Wagner group now threatened with degradation by the Kremlin?

A mercenary from the private military company Gruppe Wagner on duty near the town of Bachmut. In addition to Wagner, the Kremlin could also rely on other mercenary troops in the future. © Valentin Sprinchak/imago-images

“Basically, it is not at all a new phenomenon that the Kremlin works together with several groups,” explained Andreas Heinemann-Grüder in an interview Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA. Moscow had already used various different PMCs for combat operations in Syria and at the beginning of the Ukraine conflict in 2014/15. Heinemann-Grüder is a political scientist and professor at the University of Bonn, as well as a senior researcher at Bonn International Center for Conflict Studies. There he mainly deals with politics and conflicts in the post-Soviet space – including with the Wagner Group.

Competition for the Wagner Group – expert Heinemann-Grüder explains the background

Heinemann-Grüder initially cited tactical reasons as an explanation for the Kremlin’s decision to rely on several private military companies. “These groups can only ever be used locally. This means that they cannot replace an entire army across the board, ”explained the expert. “Wagner is now mainly active in Soledar and Bakhmut, but they cannot actually become active in the rest of the Russian-controlled areas. In this respect, you broaden the troops, so to speak, by having several of them.”

A few weeks ago there were reports that the Kremlin wanted to strengthen cooperation with PMC Redut in order to become more independent of Wagner. According to reports by the US think tank ISW, the Russian state-owned company Gazprom is apparently also planning to set up a private security company. However, it is currently unclear whether this is intended for combat missions in Ukraine or just to protect pipelines and gas tankers. According to Heinemann-Grüder, these groups compete in Russia for the favor of the Kremlin. He had previously given Prigozhin and the Wagner Group a special role in the Ukraine war.

Prigozhin was therefore allowed to make a name for himself again and again with critical statements about the tactics of the Ministry of Defense and the lack of success of the Russian army. But that could be the end of it now.

“Instrument for the Kremlin”: Wagner Group could face increasing competition in Ukraine

“A group like Wagner is always presented in the Russian political system as licensed critics of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff. In this respect, they are also an instrument for the Kremlin,” Heinemann-Grüder continued. “Wagner could not criticize Defense Minister Shoigu without the Kremlin’s tolerance. In order to get out of this game that the Kremlin is playing with the Ministry of Defense, it is better if you have more troops and don’t always see Wagner’s spearhead pointed at you.”

Mercenary armies in Ukraine: “The Kremlin will not depend on a group”

The expert sees an analogy with Stalinism in this type of competition. The Soviet Union had previously benefited from “the fact that there has always been a certain amount of competition between the various security apparatuses,” said Heinemann-Grüder. “This kind of playing off different actors against each other is part of the way we operate. From Vladimir Putin’s point of view, it would be fatal if he now made himself completely dependent on another actor. He will always have balls in play and juggle them and play them against each other.”

“The competition is functional for the system. Because you always have someone with whom you can put the other person under pressure, ”explained the expert. “The Kremlin will not make itself dependent on a group. In this respect, Wagner will remain part of the game and they will be pulled up and sent down again. That a group like Wagner rises and falls is absolutely normal.”

Prigozhin and his mercenaries will probably continue to be involved in combat operations in the Ukraine war. However, they could lose their position as the Kremlin’s “model mercenaries” for the time being. Until they can be of use to President Putin again. (fd)