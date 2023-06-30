Home page politics

From: Stephen Krieger

The failed uprising by the Wagner troops could prove costly for Putin’s troops. Russia loses one of only 12 Ilyushin Il-22M airborne command posts.

Moscow – The uprising of members of the Wagner group under their leader Yevgeny Prigozhin ended before it really began. He and his troops crossed the border on Friday (June 23). Russia. The reason given by Prigozhin was that Russian troops had bombed his base in Ukraine. A day later, after “capturing” the cities of Rostov-on-Don and Voronezh, Prigozhin, also known as “Putin’s cook,” abruptly pulled the plug and went with parts of his Mercenaries in exile in Belarus.

Prigozhin explained his decision in Ukraine war as follows: “The moment has come when blood will be shed. So… we’re reversing our convoys and going back to the encampments.”

A Russian Air Force IL-22M surveillance aircraft. Wagner mercenaries shot down one of these planes during their uprising in Russia. (Archive photo) © Artyom Anikeev/Imago Images

Prigozhin march on Moscow: shot down six helicopters and one plane

By then, however, blood had already spilled in abundance. According to reports from Kyiv Post the Wagner mercenaries shot down seven Russian flying objects on their march towards Moscow, which had been attacking them. According to the information, 13 crew members were killed. Six helicopters were among those shot down: one MI-35 attack helicopter, one KA-52 attack helicopter, three MI-8 electronic warfare helicopters and one MI-8 transport helicopter.

But the seventh launch may have had the most far-reaching consequences. It was an Ilyushin Il-22M aircraft that was hit with a Pantsir-S air defense system, a medium-range surface-to-air missile.

Bitter loss for Moscow: special aircraft plays a key role in the Ukraine war

Franz-Stefan Gady, military expert at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, told the Kyiv Post, that the Russian Air Force owns a total of 20 IL-22M aircraft, but only about 12 of them belonged to the modern version. So did the machine shot down in the Voronezh region.

The British Ministry of Defense classified the loss of the aircraft as “significant”. “The Il-22M is part of a relatively small fleet of up to 12 aircraft that are used extensively for airborne command and control and radio relay missions,” it said. “These special aircraft play a key role in organizing the Russian armed forces in their war against Ukraine. As high-quality machines, they operated within safe Russian airspace, well beyond the range of Ukrainian air defense systems.”

Killing the IL-22M affects the counteroffensive

Great Britain stated that the loss of the aircraft would result in Moscow’s reduced capability in terms of reconnaissance, surveillance and reconnaissance, and the ability to coordinate air missions. Problems could arise especially during “high-intensity operations,” which are expected to increase as part of the Ukrainian counter-offensive. The British Ministry of Defense expressed the view that in addition to the loss of operational capability, the loss of crew would also severely affect morale.

In Kiev in particular, the shooting down of the plane should have been noted with joy. Ukraine had previously tried to track down the plane. However, this was unsuccessful, since machines of this type are mostly in Russian airspace and detection goes beyond the current air defense capabilities of Ukraine. (skr)