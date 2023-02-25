Home page politics

From: Felix Durach

The battles for the city of Bakhmut could enter the final phase. Are Ukrainian troops already preparing to withdraw? The news ticker for military events.

Bachmut increasingly encircled: Wagner mercenaries have apparently taken another town near the city.

Russian and Ukrainian troops have been fighting over the city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region for months.

This news ticker on military events in the Ukraine war is constantly updated.

KIEV – For several months now, fierce fighting has been raging in the Donetsk region for the city of Bakhmut. Currently, Russia is apparently continuing to advance in the area where the fiercest fighting in the Ukraine war is raging. Already on Friday, mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin reported gaining ground in the region. The Wagner mercenaries under his command would have taken the village of Berkhovka northwest of Bakhmut. On Saturday, “Putin’s cook” spoke up again to announce further progress.

News about the Ukraine war: Bachmut increasingly encircled – Wagner mercenaries conquer the next village

The Wagner group has meanwhile advanced to the village of Yahidne. The news agency reports Reuters on the current situation in the Ukraine war. She refers to a voice recording by Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin. Yahidne lies south of Berkhovka and immediately borders the northern foothills of Bakhmut. A picture was shared several times on Twitter on Saturday evening, which is said to show members of the Wagner group in front of the Yahidne town sign. However, the authenticity of the recordings and Prigozhin’s claims cannot be independently verified.

If the Wagner mercenaries did manage to capture Yahidne, that would indicate a sustained advance. After Russian troops had already advanced to the city limits of Bakhmut in the east, the Ukrainian defenders are now threatened with an attack from the north-west as well. The Russian armed forces would thus surround the city more and more.

News about the Ukraine war: the battle for Bachmut is entering its final phase

It was reported more than a week ago that Ukrainian forces had blown up a bridge in Bakhmut. This was seen as a sign that Kiev could already be preparing to withdraw from the city. Finally, the military leadership said that the supply lines for the city could be kept open. Before the start of the Ukraine war, more than 70,000 people lived in Bakhmut. (fd)