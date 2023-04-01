Home page politics

Ukrainian soldiers firing a mortar at Russian positions on the front line near Bakhmut. © Libkos/AP/dpa

The toughest fighting in the Ukraine war has been raging in Bakhmut for weeks. Both sides complain about heavy losses. Despite this, the Wagner mercenaries did not retreat.

Bachmut – The Russian Wagner mercenaries under chief Yevgeny Prigoschin stand for fear and terror in the Ukraine war. Especially in Bachmut, a heavily contested city in the east of the Ukraine, they are well represented. There, Ukrainian soldiers explain that the Wagner troops are their toughest opponents at the front – which is because the members of the private army from Russia have to fear corporal punishment if they withdraw or even lose. That’s what Ukrainian armed forces said New York Times. “They are afraid to give up and leave their posts. They prefer to die here,” said Ukrainian Colonel Yevhen Mezhevikin.

This is a big difference to other Russian units in the city, which often lack morale. “It’s easier to fight them. They run away,” Mezhevikin continued. The Wagner group has played a key role in driving the Russian offensive in Bakhmut in recent months. However, she also suffers serious setbacks and loses more and more soldiers. Despite this, around 6,000 Wagner soldiers would still be in the city, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley told US lawmakers on Wednesday (March 29). That reported CNN.

Dispute between Putin and Prigozhin: Russia’s president weakens the influence of the Wagner boss

Since lately there have been frequent public disputes between the Wagner boss Prigoschin and of Russia president Wladimir Putin Milley speculates that the number of Wagner mercenaries fighting in the city may be an attempt by the Russian military leadership to “exhaust” the group. Other experts came to the same conclusion: it is possible that the Russian regime is using up Prigozhin’s soldiers, thereby weakening its power and influence. “They are suffering a tremendous number of casualties in the Bakhmut region,” Milley said. “The Ukrainians inflict a lot of death and destruction on these people.”

Milley noted that the Russians had made no advances in the completely devastated city for the past three weeks. “It’s a feast for the Russians,” he said. “They were being crushed in the Bakhmut area and the Ukrainians fought very, very well.” In addition to the approximately 6,000 actual Wagner mercenaries, there were “perhaps another 20,000 or 30,000 recruits” on site, “whom they get, many of them from prisons.”

Attrition in Bakhmut: Ukrainian government does not want to give up the city – otherwise Putin would “push, push, push”

The Ukrainian government does not give up defending the city in the Donetsk region. She vehemently refused to withdraw. Should Bakhmut fall, Putin would “sell this victory to the West, its society, China and Iran,” the Ukrainian president said Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday. If Russia’s president “feels some blood – smells that we are weak – he will push, push, push,” Zelenskyy told the Associated Press. On Wednesday evening, however, Ukraine’s general staff of armed forces had to admit that the Russian soldiers had “partially succeeded” in their attempts to capture Bakhmut. “However, the Ukrainian defenders are valiantly holding the city as they repel numerous enemy attacks,” the general staff added in an update.

On Thursday, the general staff reported “further attempts” to take the city, with Ukraine probably repelling a total of 28 attacks on Wednesday. The Russian armed forces advanced on Tuesday and Wednesday in the south and southwest of Bakhmut, according to the think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW). Despite this, the British Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday that Moscow’s attacks on the embattled city were “still at a lower level than in recent weeks”. On Twitter, the ministry expressed doubts about Russian reports that Wagner Group recruits had seized the AZOM factory complex north of the center of Bakhmut. On Tuesday, however, Wagner forces “probably occupied” the complex, the ISW said on Wednesday.

Ukraine plans counter-offensive in spring – with Western main battle tanks

Meanwhile, Ukraine is reportedly preparing for an early spring counteroffensive. Western main battle tanks such as the German Leopard-2 could play an important role in this. Both Europe and the US have been supporting Ukraine with military equipment for some time. Some experts say Russian tanks can’t compete with Western ones – especially since Russia would slowly run out of reserves. That is why many commentators do not rule out a defeat for the Russian army. (ale)