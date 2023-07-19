The Wagner Group demolishes its headquarters in Russia. New center is in Belarus. This creates a new situation for Ukraine.

Minsk – The uprising of the Wagner group ultimately had no major consequences for Vladimir Putin’s regime. Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, on the other hand, has to leave Russia – and go into exile in Belarus. It is unclear whether he is already there. Prigozhin’s whereabouts are currently unknown – although a video is said to show him in a tent. In any case, his soldiers are getting ready to set up their new headquarters in the Russian satellite state.

According to information from Polish and Ukrainian authorities, the Wagner Group’s new camp is in the region around the towns of Assipowitschy and Tsel. These are about 90 kilometers south-east of the Belarusian capital Minsk and almost 180 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

Hundreds of Wagner Group soldiers are expanding a new camp in Belarus

The independent news portal reports that several hundred soldiers have already arrived in Belarus Moscow Times, which refers to data from Poland and Ukraine. The Ukrainian National Resistance Center, which is affiliated with Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, speaks of more than 700 Wagner mercenaries in Belarus.

Satellite images of the US company Maxar, which the Ukrainian medium Euromaidan Press on Twitter shared show the dimensions of the new camp near Tsel. More than 100 units with military equipment have therefore already arrived at the camp.

A satellite photo shows a military convoy arriving at a former military base in Belarus. It is to be the new base of the Wagner Group. © Planet Labs PBC/dpa

Mercenary group Wagner closes training center in Russia

In Russia, on the other hand, the Wagner Group is breaking up camp. Members of Prigozhin’s mercenary organization have announced on Telegram the closure of their former base in the Krasnodar Territory in the south of the country. The military training area in Molkino was used as the main training facility, the reports Moscow Times.

Wagner group marches towards Moscow: pictures of the attempted coup in Russia Wagner group marches towards Moscow: pictures of the attempted coup in Russia See also Steelworks in Mariupol: Kyiv reports on a Russian attempt at conquest

A video published on Telegram shows Wagner soldiers lowering their and the Russian flag. “The base ceases to exist. The Wagner Group reports on new areas of operation,” said a soldier in the video. Accordingly, the training center should cease operations on July 30.

Moving of the Wagner group could change the situation of the Ukraine war

The Wagner soldiers train units of the Belarusian military in the region. Belarus itself confirmed this. The mercenaries pose a new threat there. In any case, the danger of an attack from the north is increasing for Ukraine. The Ukrainian armed forces are therefore expanding their defense of the border. But neighboring Poland also fears actions by the Wagner Group in its own country. (ms)

Rubric list image: © Planet Labs PBC/dpa