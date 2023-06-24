Home page politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin during his televised address. © Pavel Bednyakov/Imago

After the Wagner group invaded Russia, Putin reacted angrily. Measures would be taken against mastermind Prigozhin and the remaining “traitors”.

Update from June 24, 11:00 a.m.: In view of the armed uprising by the head of the Wagner mercenary army, Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke of “treason” and called for the elimination of the masterminds. The armed forces have orders to take action against the organizers, the Kremlin chief said in a televised address to the nation on Saturday. Anyone who takes up arms and organizes an armed uprising will be punished. Putin called on the Wagner fighters to immediately end their participation in criminal activities. Prigozhin was previously considered a confidant of the president.

At the same time, Putin confirmed the blockade of important objects in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don by the mercenary force. “In fact, the work of civil and military leadership bodies is blocked,” Putin said in an address to the Russian people broadcast on state television. Regarding the situation of the Rostov region bordering Ukraine, he said: “It remains difficult.”

The Ministry of Defense, however, called on the mercenaries to give up. They were drawn into a “criminal adventure” by Prigozhin. “Many of your comrades from multiple units have already realized their mistake by asking for help so they can safely return to their locations,” it said. “Please be reasonable and contact representatives of the Russian Defense Ministry or law enforcement agencies as soon as possible. We guarantee the safety of everyone.”

Russia: Wagner mercenaries take Rostov-on-Don city

First report from June 24th: Rostov-on-Don – The Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and his Wagner group have claimed important military objects in Rostov-on-Don in southern Russia. “Military facilities in Rostov are under our control, including the airfield,” Prigozhin said in a published video.

He claimed that in the city in the border region with Ukraine, his fighters also controlled the headquarters of the Russian army for the south of the country. This could not initially be verified independently. There was no comment from the Russian Ministry of Defense. Follow our News in the ticker on fr.de. Here you will find an overview of the conflict and why Prigozhin is hunting Putin’s minister.

Wagner mercenaries invade Russia – alarmed Putin announces speech

Meanwhile, the Kremlin announced a speech by President Vladimir Putin. The head of state will shortly address the public, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to the state news agency TASS.

Prigozhin also said in the video that fighter planes for the war against Ukraine continued to take off from the Rostov airfield as planned. “The planes (…) are taking off as scheduled.” The head of Russia’s private army, Wagner, who plays a central role in Moscow’s war against Ukraine, had previously openly opposed the military leadership.

Prigozhin wants Putin’s Minister Shoigu

A video has also appeared on social networks that is said to show Prigozhin with Russia’s Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov. In it you can hear how the mercenary boss threatens to advance to Moscow if Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov should hide from him.

The authorities in Moscow are investigating Prigozhin for calling for an armed uprising. The domestic secret service FSB called on the Wagner mercenaries to arrest Prigozhin. The Kremlin in Moscow announced that President Vladimir Putin would be kept informed about the situation. Security precautions have been significantly expanded in the Russian capital. Military vehicles had been in the city center during the night. dpa