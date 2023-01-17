Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

© SNA/imago

The Wagner group and the Russian military want to invade Ukraine using manipulative tactics. Reports at the front confirm this.

Kyiv – The Wagner Group wins in Ukraine war more and more influence. The notorious mercenary troupe is increasingly forcibly penetrating the heavily contested cities of Bakhmut and Soledar. In return, the Wagner Group accepts heavy losses. Ukrainian reports from the front confirm how dangerous the mercenaries are and how they want to use manipulative strategies to weaken the Ukrainian defenses from within. This is reported by kreiszeitung.de.

Current Ukraine war: Wagner mercenaries in Ukraine uniform try to get through to Bakhmut

For months, the Wagner group has been fighting alongside Russian forces for the Ukrainian cities of Bakhmut and Soledar. Meanwhile, there are increasing reports of obscure events at the front, which are currently being carried out by the Wagner group be exercised in the Ukraine war. Ukrainian soldier Vydma, in a video from Bakhmut, confirmed what was posted on Twitter on January 15: “The enemy tried to get through all night through sabotage and reconnaissance forces.” Wagner mercenaries would wear Ukrainian uniforms in an attempt to trick Ukrainian troops . This is an important lesson for the Ukrainian armed forces. “We are taking action to ward off opportunities for sabotage,” Vydma said. Vydma did not comment on Soledar.

The Wagner paramilitary force had recently announced the conquest of Soledar. On Friday evening, the Ministry of Defense in Moscow gave in and credited the victory to the mercenary force. Now a commander of the Ukrainian drone unit, Robert “Magyar” Brovdy, also confirmed the loss of the city. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had long resisted the confirmation that Soledar had fallen. “The fight for Bakhmut and Soledar, for Kreminna, for other towns and villages in the east of our state continues,” the Ukrainian President recently said in his video message.

Manipulative tactics in the Ukraine war: Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group are probably disguised in Ukrainian uniforms

The fact that the Wagner group and the Russian army are using perfidious tactics in the Ukraine war to confuse the Ukrainian army has attracted increasing attention in recent days. Recently, the Ukrainian press service National Resistance Center (NRC) called for caution. Russian soldiers wearing Ukrainian camouflage patterns have been spotted in the Ukrainian city of Kremina. The NRC called for attention to certain details in the uniforms of the Russian attackers.

Wagner Group advances in Bakhmut and Soledar in Russia’s war of aggression: what is known about the shadow army?

The Wagner Group is deployed in the contested region around the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. According to estimates from the USA, the mercenary force is under-numbered Guided tour by Putin’s chef, Yevgeny Prigozhin, so far about 40,000 prisoners among their 50,000 mercenaries. The Mercenaries should be free after six months in the Ukraine war and 100,000 rubles. Putin is said to have secretly pardoned the Russian prisoners himself in order to promote the recruitment of the Wagner group. Recently it was said that the Wagner group could also receive support from Belarus and that the Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is planning a mercenary group based on the Russian model. (boyy)