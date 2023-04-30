Home page politics

A former separatist leader has accused Wagner boss Prigozhin of instigating a rebellion against Vladimir Putin – with “catastrophic consequences” in the Ukraine war.

Moscow – The dispute between the ex-separatist leader in Donetsk, Igor Girkin, and Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin has lasted almost as long as the Ukraine war itself. Girkin is now even warning of a “mutiny against Putin” by the mercenary force, according to the American news magazine Newsweek wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

Ukraine war: Hardliner Girkin accuses Wagner boss Prigozchin of “military rebellion”

Only recently did Wagner boss Prigozhin predict the end of his mercenary troupe and apparently also threatened to withdraw them from Bakhmut. For Girkin, such an announcement “without the consent of the supreme commanders is a military rebellion and nothing else.”

Prigozhin had previously attracted attention with his open criticism of Putin and his conduct of the war, according to which the Wagner mercenaries were not provided with sufficient ammunition. In addition to Russia, however, also has the USA an ammunition problem in the Ukraine war.

Mutiny against Putin? Wagner boss cause “catastrophic consequences” for Russia in the Ukraine war

Girkin speaks in his Telegram channel of “open blackmail” by the Wagner boss on the Russian military leadership. Prigozhin is also aware that the withdrawal of his mercenary force will have “catastrophic consequences” for Russia in the Ukraine war and the planned spring offensive.

In a letter, Prigozhin warned the Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu of his plans and demanded a solution as soon as possible. Whether such a warning was actually issued cannot be confirmed.

According to a former separatist leader, Putin could face a mutiny by Wagner boss Prigozhin. © IMAGO/Alexander Demianchuk/ITAR-TASS

The news agency Reuters have however loud Newsweek already reported on Friday that the Wagner boss openly blamed Vladimir Putin’s regime for the severe losses of his mercenary troops in the Ukraine war.

Ukraine war: sharp criticism of Wagner boss Prigozhin – planned rebellion against Putin?

Girkin continued to criticize via Telegram how “enormously bad” Prigozhin spoke about the Russian military leadership. According to the ex-separatist leader and hardliner in the Ukraine war, replacing him is “urgently necessary.”

Both the political ambitions of the Wagner leader, such as wanting to found his own party, and his “psychopathy and war crimes of his organization” would harm both the mercenary force and “the goal of victory over Ukraine,” Girkin continued.

Putin is therefore threatening a mutiny, which must be stopped as soon as possible. At the time the article was published (Sunday, April 30), neither the Russian government nor Prigozhin himself had commented. (mef)