Is Russia's President Vladimir Putin at risk of falling? His allies, Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner mercenary group, and Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov are said to be causing unrest in the Kremlin.

The power struggle between Prigozhin and Shoigu for Putin’s goodwill has reached a new level – with repercussions for the Wagner group in the Ukraine war.

Munich – Will there be an escalation between the different Kremlin currents in the Ukraine war? Or does Putin himself want to get rid of the head of the Wagner Group? In any case, there are indications that this is the case. At least the Russian Ministry of Defense now seems to be cutting the ammunition at the front in Ukraine for the Wagner group of “Putin’s cook” Yevgeny Prigozhin.

However, the Putin ministry does not have to put up with this accusation from a Western secret service, but rather from Prigozhin’s Wagner group itself, which according to its own statement has probably received ten million US applications. In a published video, the Wagner mercenaries of Putin’s cook attack Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu directly with sarcastic remarks.

Power struggle in the Kremlin: Wagner mercenaries beg for ammunition in the Ukraine war

“At the moment we are completely cut off from the ammunition supply,” begged the Wagner mercenaries, who apparently did not shy away from executing their own commanders. “We appeal to our colleagues and friends at the Department of Defense. We are sure that you have ammunition somewhere in your warehouses,” the Wagner mercenaries continued to appeal to Putin’s defense ministry and his minister, Shoigu. “But we need them badly. We would be very grateful if you could help us and deliver this ammunition. We’ll do the work for you, we’ll do the work. Help us with the ammunition.”

Putin’s cook senses conspiracy in the Kremlin: “Corrupt bureaucrats” want to “kill the Wagner group”

A reaction from Putin’s cook Prigozhin, of whom fear is growing in the Kremlin, was not long in coming due to the pleas of his mercenaries. The Wagner boss initially hailed homophobic insults via the Telegram news service, which were addressed directly to Defense Minister Shoigu. He then berated the “corrupt bureaucrats” in Moscow who would try to “put an end to the Wagner group.”

Prigozhin, who obviously sensed a conspiracy in the Kremlin, verbally jumped to the side of his mercenary soldiers on the Telegram news service and praised their fighting spirit and will to win. “With or without ammunition, the enemy cannot destroy us,” continued the Wagner boss.

Wagner group begs for ammunition in the Ukraine war: Putin’s bloodhound Kadyrov helps Prigozhin’s mercenaries

According to a statement by a Russian military blogger, which cannot be independently verified, “Putin’s bloodhound” now seems to be helping the Wagner troops out of trouble. Accordingly, the field commander of Ramzan Kadyrov, who is neither too good to threaten Germany nor to make a clear announcement about the end of the Ukraine war, “handed over a load of grenades after a meeting with Prigozhin”. The blogger, who claims to be with the Wagner mercenaries in eastern Ukraine, continues to report.

The lack of ammunition Wagner mercenaries who must have hit one of their own commanders, could be a reason for the faltering offensive in Bachmut. The failure there could give Vladimir Putin another reason to increasingly marginalize the mercenary group of Putin’s cook.

Power struggle in the Kremlin: does Putin want to boot out Wagner boss Prigozhin?

For months, an internal conflict has been brewing between the regular forces of the Russian army under Shoigu and Prigozhin’s Wagner troops. Both troops are courting Vladimir Putin’s favor in the Ukraine war. In the current situation, however, the defense minister seems to be gaining the upper hand in the raging power struggle in Russia, while the Wagner squad, whose mercenaries describe the cruelty at the front, is increasingly losing out. A circumstance that makes it clear which side the rulers in the Kremlin are on.

The fact that persistent rumors of a possible conspiracy by Prigozhin, Kadyrov and Sergei Surovikin, the interim commander-in-chief of the Russian troops in Ukraine, could also play a further role in the decline of the Wagner mercenaries in the Ukraine war. As the Picture reported that the three Putin henchmen probably wanted to seize power in the Defense Ministry. The coup attempt was probably uncovered by the Russian domestic secret service FSB.

Prigozhin on the sidelines: Putin’s cook is no longer allowed to recruit prisoners for the Wagner group

That also fits into the picture Prigozhin probably cut another important supply line for the war in Ukraine became. Apparently, the Kremlin banned Putin’s cook from recruiting prisoners for his Wagner group, which resulted in a public tirade by Prigozhin against Shoigu.

Another indication that Prigozhin is losing his footing in the Kremlin. Which is why the mercenaries of Putin’s cook are not only without ammunition at the front, but have also been deprived of the basis to compensate for their high losses at the front in the Ukraine war, while Russia’s army is probably recruiting the “cannon fodder” itself. (mst)