The leader of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has determined a vacation for the mercenaries until the beginning of August, after the failed rebellion of fighters that took place in June, a Russian journalist assured one of the commanders of the private military company, known as “Lotus”. “They put us all on vacation until the beginning of August. There are many issues ahead that need to be resolved. That’s why, [Prigozhin] decided to allow everyone to rest,” Anton Ilizarov told journalist Timofey Ermakov, according to military bloggers’ Telegram channels.

“Personally, I haven’t been to the beach with my family for five years. Other young men are also involved in family matters. To give everyone a chance to rest from the work we have to do, the decision was taken by the council of commanders”, assured “Lotus”, who happened to meet the journalist in a coffee shop in the south of Russia. There, Ilizarov explained to the press professional that, after the holidays, work will begin on transferring the members of the Wagner Group to Belarus, under the terms of the agreement reached with the Kremlin to stop the armed rebellion, in exchange for no formal accusations being made. .

“First, we need to put in new blood. The second, and more difficult, is access to Belarus. We have to prepare bases, training camps, coordinate with local governments and administrations, organize interaction with Belarusian law enforcement and establish logistics,” said Ilizarov. “There is a lot of work, and the tasks are not easy. But the more difficult the task, the more interesting it is. I believe we can execute them,” he added.

The commander also stated that he is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine and that he is “concerned”. “When they don’t listen to you, they ignore all proposals and ways to solve problems, even when you talk about it with everyone, so it’s probably better to take a step back and look at everything that happens from the outside”, said “Lotus”. He assured that if the mercenaries were called to help again, “by the Russian people, they will be ready to do so”.