Two criminals who fought for the mercenary organization Wagner in Ukraine confess in online videos to murders in which children would not have been spared. They are testimonials that give shivers.

Azamat Uldarov and Aleksej Savichev, two Russian prison clients who were conscripted into the mercenary army of the Russian paramilitary organization Wagner last year, are outraged. The videos with their stories are now going viral.

They seem to be confessions of two criminals without remorse. Both are said to be currently in Russia. The men were called for video and audio interviews by Vladimir Osechkin, the founder of the Russian anti-torture and human rights organization Gulagu.net. The organization does not provide details about the conditions for the talks.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

See also Traffic | Electric car drivers crash more often than others - The reason may be the illusion of omnipotence created by technology Azamat Uldarov, an ex-prisoner from the Saratov region who was pardoned by President Putin last August, said he was drunk when he shot dead a “small child of about 5 or 6” near Bachmut. “I shot her, you know. I was not allowed to let anyone out, nobody. The order was to wipe the place clean, to liquidate anyone in my path.”

Interviewer Osechkin: “Who gave that order?”

Uldarov: ,,That came from above. Bad Korsha was my first commander. Above it stood Prigozhin, who said: “Don’t let anyone out.” “Kill them all,” you know. We followed that order.”

Oseshkin: “Even when it comes to civilians, even children?”

Uldarov: “We were not allowed to let anyone out, nobody. Again, I stress, no one.

It was just the way it was, says Uldarov, puffing away cigarettes. In this way, a basement under an apartment building containing three hundred to four hundred civilians, including forty children, would have been evacuated. According to Uldarov, the infanticide took place in March this year.

Unarmed teenagers

See also Instantaneous generation of wind energy in the Northeast has a new record - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO His colleague Alexei Savichev, from the Voronezh region of south-central Russia, was pardoned by Putin in September. He claims to have taken part in the execution of a dozen unarmed Ukrainian teenagers who wanted to surrender. “There was an order: shoot anyone 15 and older.” Uldarov adds that Ukrainian prisoners of war are slaughtered by Wagner. “They are usually killed with knives. They cut their throats. We film that on video. We do what we have to do. This is Prigozhin’s method, he’s a terrible guy,” said Uldarov, who also appears drunk during the interview.

The video distributed by Gulagu.net lasts 77 minutes and none of the interviewees say they are ashamed of the crimes committed in Ukraine. Uldarov makes it clear that he would like to return to the front. Wagner boss Prigozhin did respond to Telegram. He asks Savichev to contact him. Prigozhin, meanwhile, denies everything Uldarov and Savichev say.

Likely

Serhiy Tcherevaty, spokesman for the Eastern Command of the Ukrainian army, finds the revelations – which cannot be verified by independent sources – very recognizable as they come from a respected organization from Russia. There is a cult of violence within Wagner, he says. “To enemies as well as to their own people.” See also Pope Francis asks for prayers for Benedict XVI: "Very sick"

According to him, the fact that all this would take place in March of this year may have to do with the enormous losses Wagner suffered at that time, which may have led to reprisals (against civilians and prisoners of war). Dmytro Lubinets, chairman of the human rights committee of the Rada, the Ukrainian parliament, says he has a lot of evidence of crimes against prisoners of war and civilians. Nearly 90 percent of Ukrainian POWs who returned from Russian captivity reported being physically tortured.

Watch our videos about the war in Ukraine here: