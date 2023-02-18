Home page politics

Russia continues to suffer heavy casualties in the Ukraine war. Resupplying the troops at the front is becoming an increasing problem. The news ticker.

Members of Wagner group beg for ammo for fight against Ukraine Read the latest developments here Ukraine conflict in the news ticker. The processed information on the Ukraine war comes partly from the warring parties in Russia and Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

Kiev – The front in the Ukraine war remains hardened. In the past few days, neither Russia has managed to make any progress in the fight for strategically important cities like Bakhmut, nor Ukraine to significantly push back the enemy. The war is thus becoming more and more a battle of materials and attrition, in which the attackers in particular apparently suffer high losses.

According to figures from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, 800 Russian soldiers have been killed in the fighting in Ukraine in the past 24 hours. Overall, the number of Russian casualties is said to be over 550,000 soldiers. More than 140,000 are said to have fallen, around 420,000 injured or captured.

Ukraine-News: Russia’s losses still high

This information from the Ukrainian armed forces cannot be independently verified. Russia itself has so far given little information about its own losses in the Ukraine war. The last figures that Moscow published on this date from September 2022. At that time, the Kremlin stated that 6,000 soldiers had died in Ukraine. Western secret services from Great Britain and the USA assume far higher numbers of Russian losses, but they do not publish concrete figures either.

Ukraine-News: Russia’s losses at a glance

Soldiers: 141,260 (+800)

141,260 (+800) Tank: 3298 (+2)

3298 (+2) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 6520 (+3)

6520 (+3) planes: 298 (+0)

298 (+0) Helicopter: 287 (0)

287 (0) Anti-Aircraft Systems: 241 (+2)

241 (+2) Multiple Rocket Launcher: 467 (+1)

467 (+1) Vehicles and fuel tanks: 5187 (+20)

5187 (+20) Ships: 18 (+0)

18 (+0) drones: 2013 (+1)

2013 (+1) Source: Ukrainian Armed Forces data as of February 17

Ukraine News: Video shows begging Wagner mercenaries

That the situation at the front in the Ukraine war is not as it is presented by Russia’s president Wladimir Putin and his confidants actually planned, as evidenced by a video that is doing the rounds on Twitter. Shown there are members of the notorious Wagner Group, a mercenary unit fighting for Russia in the first line of the Ukraine war. The video shows four soldiers with their faces covered in front of a tank.

Members of the Wagner mercenary group in action in the Ukraine war. Russia suffers high losses, especially in the battles for Bakhmut. © IMAGO

One of the soldiers begs his comrades for ammunition in the Twitter video. “Every day we carry out difficult combat tasks. But at the moment we are completely cut off from the ammunition supply,” reports the alleged Wagner soldier from the front in the Ukraine war. “We appeal to our colleagues and friends at the Department of Defense. We are confident that there is ammunition in stockpiles somewhere and we need it urgently. We will do the work for you – help us with ammunition.” (dil)