The Wagner Group could reposition itself in Africa. But a return to Ukraine – as well as unrest in Europe – are also possible.

Moscow/Minsk – Since the failed Wagner putsch in Russia it has become quiet around the mercenary group. While some of the fighters are now stationed in Belarus, it is completely unclear where the disgraced putschist and Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin is staying – and also whether the 62-year-old is still in charge.

The fact is that Alexander Lukashenko, the ruler of Belarus, offered shelter to the mercenaries on his territory. And while Ukraine fears a Belarus-backed Wagner invasion, Poland is worried about possible provocations by mercenaries on the Belarusian-Polish border.

But that the private militia is actually dealing with a Natoland seems more than improbable. Because Ukrainian troops were already able to show the mercenaries the limits for months – albeit thanks to British intelligence and weapons from the West. The assumption becomes much clearer if you look back a few years.

A Wagner Group sticker used for recruitment was discovered on a Polish rubbish bin in August 2023. © Jaap Arriens/Imago

Memories of Khasham: NATO troops once fought Wagner mercenaries in Syria

“They ripped us to pieces, gave us hell,” a Wagner fighter once said of the Battle of Khasham. In the city of the same name in Syria US forces bombed pro-Assad militia positions in February 2018. It was the first clash between the “Wagnerists” and a NATO force. The quote from the mercenary comes from an allegedly bugged phone call that was later released by the United States.

The Wagner group, which campaigns for the interests of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in eastern Syria, had to pay a high price in blood. Hundreds of the mercenaries died alongside Syrian fighters in four hours of fierce fighting. US forces – among whom there were no casualties – were supported by devastating artillery and aerial fire.

“I don’t think Wagner should be used in any meaningful sense against a NATO state in any conventional way,” Mark Voyger, former military adviser to then-US Army Europe commander General Ben Hodges, told the press Newsweek. Voyger also recalled the fighting in Syria: “That would be suicidal”.

Expert sees Wagner mercenaries as a hybrid group: even assassinations are possible

Even if the Wagner group has since developed into what is probably Russia’s most valuable mercenary unit, the group is undoubtedly lighter-armed and weakened after the coup. Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have nonetheless sounded the alarm, beefing up their border troops and warning that Wagner’s presence will only exacerbate long-standing tensions at the borders.

“There could definitely be provocation,” Voyger said. “They may mix with immigrants, journalists and civilians, pretending to be war refugees or draft evaders,” he added. According to him, it is possible that Russia will use individual mercenaries for assassinations in Europe. However, an open confrontation is extremely questionable: “The Russians like to stab their enemies in the back when they are relaxed, when they are distracted, when they are weaker” – something that cannot be said about the eastern NATO countries.

In mid-August, two Russian citizens were arrested in Warsaw and Kraków because of the alleged distribution of propaganda material by the Wagner group arrested. They are said to have distributed flyers and attached stickers intended for recruitment.

Return of the Wagner Group: is it going to Africa – or back to the Ukraine?

The military expert rather expects the Wagner Group to return – both to its roots and to Ukraine. The latter would lend itself as a diversionary tactic to give the Russian military a breather. “What really worries me is not an attack on NATO, but a possible diversionary operation against Ukraine from the north,” Voyger said. The Russian invasion on Ukraine’s northern border was massively pushed back last year, and since then the war has primarily been taking place in the east of the country.

But further operations in Africa, where Prigozhin’s Wagner group served for years as the Russian shadow army, would also be possible. “Maybe they start in Libya, maybe these troops will try to get to Niger,” Voyger said. In this way, Russia’s presence in Africa could be further strengthened – for example by approaching the new junta in Niger. (nak)