Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Split

Russia has suffered losses in the battle for Bakhmut, including mercenaries from the Wagner Group – but they apparently get rid of their own wounded themselves.

Bachmut – The mercenary group Wagner is notorious for its brutality in the Ukraine war. The troops led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close friend of Putin, do not even shy away from murder within their own ranks. This should be proven once again Video, which was published on Telegram. It shows suspected Wagner fighters executing a wounded mercenary.

The images recorded by a drone show several uniformed men dragging an injured man behind a barn. Once there, two mercenaries hit the suspected commander several times with axes. The Telegram channel Ukraine 365 suspects the man was dismembered to avoid paying compensation to his family. “No body, no compensation,” reads the video description.

A Wagner Group mercenary stationed in Ukraine. (Archive photo) © Viktor Antonyuk/Imago

Grieving families have repeatedly accused Wagner boss Prigoshin of not having received any financial compensation. However, he dismissed the complaints and claimed that even the dead receive the money “that is in the contract”. “That’s why not a single person in this world can complain about my payment,” the warlord told the Russian news agency riafan.

Not the first Wagner execution: Former combatant killed with sledgehammer

A video was already circulating in November that allegedly showed Wagner mercenaries killing a former comrade with a sledgehammer. The man allegedly surrendered to the Ukrainian army, but was then caught by Russia again. Among other things, the Ukrainian news portal Nexta shared screenshots. Prigozhin later commented on the video and said that the man “did not find happiness in Ukraine and that he met unpleasant but fair people”.

Putin’s circle of power in the Kremlin – the confidants of the Russian President View photo gallery

The current incident has become a report of the Belarusian human rights organization Charter 97 reportedly happened on the outskirts of Bakhmut. For months, the Wagner group has been engaged in fierce fighting with the Ukrainian armed forces around the small town in Donetsk Oblast. Prigozhin recently compared the battles for the settlements of Bakhmut and Soledar with the Battle of Stalingrad. At that time, the National Socialists capitulated to the Red Army in February 1943 after heavy losses. The battle is considered a turning point in World War II. (nak)