Patrick Mayer

Due to the lack of military successes in the Ukraine war, there is said to have been a bloody shootout between Wagner mercenaries and Russian soldiers.

Munich/Luhansk – In the meantime, more than 187,000 soldiers are believed to have died or been wounded in the Ukraine war. At least that’s what the Ukrainian General Staff wrote in its April 24 report.

Ukraine war: shootout between Russian soldiers and Wagner mercenaries?

This cannot be verified independently. Nor whether killed Wagner mercenaries are listed among the casualties. The head of the mercenary force, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has repeatedly criticized the Russian army for military setbacks in Donbass in recent weeks.

Because the two sides are said not to agree, there is even said to be a bloody shootout between Russian soldiers and Wagner mercenaries to have come The Ukrainian general staff also writes this without specifying the source of its information.

“In the absence of any notable successes on the battlefield, the Russian armed forces and representatives of the PMC Wagner are increasingly trying to find those responsible,” said a Facebook post from the General Staff from Kiev own tactical misjudgments and losses.”

Ukraine war: disagreements between Russian army and Wagner mercenaries?

In Stanytsia Luhanska, Luhansk region, there was a fight between members of the Russian armed forces and Wagner mercenaries, which escalated into a shootout. The conflict claimed lives on both sides,” the Ukrainian army said. This report cannot be independently verified either. There was no comment from Moscow or from Wagner boss Prigozhin.

In recent months, Western intelligence services and experts have repeatedly reported alleged discrepancies between Wagner boss Prigozhin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. “The battle for Bachmut is not primarily about achieving military goals, but about a power struggle in the Russian leadership,” explained military expert Marcus Keupp, for example t-online. This power struggle is raging between “Wagner” boss Prigoschin and Shoigu, they are presumably “enemies”.

Entrepreneur Prigozhin, who is being sanctioned by the West for his involvement, followed suit. According to the news agency AFP he insisted that he did not mean to “discredit” anyone with his criticism of the Russian military. Prigozhin said: “I’m only telling the truth. Of course, anyone can be imprisoned, and so can I. But in this case, we should not forget that 146 million Russians could also be imprisoned. Which is a road to nowhere.”

Ukraine War: Is Russia Looking for Alternatives to the Wagner Group?

Is there a quarrel? The British Ministry of Defense recently wrote in one of its Ukraine updates that the Kremlin was allegedly looking for alternatives to the Wagner group. “Russia is likely looking to sponsor and develop alternative private military companies (PMCs) to eventually replace the Wagner Group in its significant combat role in Ukraine,” a London source said. But that’s not all: the British Ministry of Defense also warned that pardons for former Wagner group offenders could become a major problem for the Russian population.

Russia is probably keen to (…) replace the Wagner group in its significant combat role in Ukraine.

Apparently that’s not the only challenge: the analysts at the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) suspect an internal Russia conflict behind the bombing of a café in Saint Petersburg that is said to belong to Prigozhin. Now, while Ukraine is possibly planning its counter-offensive near Luhansk, did the next internal Russian escalation happen there in the Donbass of all places? (pm)