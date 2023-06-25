Wagner | Media: Gold bars, weapons and fake passports were found in Prigožin’s office

The Fontanka news website says that Prigožin has confirmed the matter.

Sovereign Russian publication Medusa cites the St. Petersburg news site Fontanka, which reports that the authorities raided a hotel room in St. Petersburg, which is believed to have been Yevgeny Prigozhin in office use.

Russian authorities allegedly found at least four passports, cash and gold bars during a raid on Prigozhin’s room at the Trezzini Hotel in St. Petersburg

According to Fontanka, Prigozhin appeared in passports at least under the names Dmitri Geiler, Oleg Semenov and Dmitri Bobrov.

Medusa said, based on Fontanka’s information, that the Russian authorities have said that they found an additional six weapons in the room. Five kilograms of white powder were also found in the room. Previously, the media reported that the powder was gunpowder-like, but Meduza has since updated its news that the origin of the powder has not been determined.

The Fontanka news website says that Prigožin has confirmed the matter. According to Fontanka, in an audio message published on his Telegram channel, Prigozhin admitted that he had kept considerable amounts of cash in three cars, and that the cash was reserved for “salaries”.

Meduza also says in its news that since then the information about Fontanka’s news was removed from both its Telegram channel and website.