Pro-Russian military personnel from the Republic of Donetsk plant a flag in Bakhmut, the Ukrainian town Moscow said it controlled over the weekend. | Photo: EFE/EPA/Government of the Republic of Donetsk

Wagner paramilitary group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said Russia could experience a revolution like the 1917 one if it does not step up efforts to win the war against Ukraine.

In an interview with a Russian blogger, Prigozhin, whose mercenary group helps Russian forces attack the neighboring country, said President Vladimir Putin needed to “declare martial law and a new wave of mobilization” of reservists to fight in Ukraine.

He claimed that if Russia continues to suffer losses in the war, the divisions in Russian society “may end in a revolution, just like in 1917”.

“First the soldiers will revolt, then their loved ones. It is wrong to think that there are only hundreds of them, there are already tens of thousands of them, relatives of the dead. [revoltados]”, argued Prigozhin. “And there will probably be hundreds of thousands – we can’t help that.”

In 1917, the Russian Revolution took place, which took place in two stages: in the first, Tsar Nicholas II was overthrown and a republican government was established; months later, that government was overthrown by the Bolsheviks, who implanted communism in the country. One of the main reasons for the end of the monarchy was popular dissatisfaction with the losses in World War I.

The Wagner group is one of the main Russian assault forces in the battle for the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. Over the weekend, Russia claimed to have taken control of the city, but Kiev denies this claim.