A mural in the Ukrainian town of Irpin pays homage to the Bakhmut resistance with the message: “Bakhmut, Irpin is with you!” | Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

The leader of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said in videos published on Telegram that his men would withdraw next week from Bakhmut, a city in the Donetsk oblast that since the end of last year has been the main stage of the war launched by Russia against the Ukraine. The Wagner is the main Russian assault force in this battle.

“I declare on behalf of the Wagner fighters, on behalf of the Wagner command, that on May 10, 2023 we will be obliged to transfer the positions in the Bakhmut settlement to Ministry of Defense units and withdraw the remnants of the Wagner to logistics camps for licking our wounds,” said Prigozhin.

An ally of President Vladimir Putin, the Wagner leader said that the decision was taken because the paramilitary group’s staff is running out of ammunition.

In one of the videos, Prigozhin showed several corpses that he said were Wagner fighters and cursed the Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, and the Chief of General Staff, Valery Gerasimov.

“Shoigu! Gerasimov! Where’s the am*ammo?” he stated, screaming. Prigozhin alleged that Shoigu and Gerasimov were responsible for “tens of thousands of deaths and injuries” among Wagner members.

“These are someone’s parents and someone’s children. And you motherfuckers not giving us ammo you bastards will have your guts eaten in hell!” she screamed. The Kremlin and the Russian Ministry of Defense have not commented on the videos.

This week, the United States estimated that 20,000 Russian troops had died in Ukraine since December last year, half of which were Wagner mercenaries.

The US denounced months ago that Wagner is recruiting prisoners from Russian prisons, including some who have serious illnesses or other health problems and who die more easily on the battlefield.