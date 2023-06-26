The head of the Wagner Group, Yevgueni Prigozhin, broke his silence on Monday after the failed rebellion that he tried to advance against the Russian military leadership and that ended after an agreement reached with Moscow thanks to the mediation of the president of Belarus.

Prigozhin spoke in an 11-minute audio message posted on Telegram in which he assured that the objective of his outpost over the weekend was to save Wagner and set up a protest against the way in which the war has been conducted on Ukrainian territory.

And he was emphatic that his goal was not to defeat Russian power. “It was not our goal to overthrow the regime,” he said.

“The aim of the march was not to allow the destruction of the Wagner private military company and to call to account officials who, through their unprofessional actions, have made a large number of mistakes. Society demanded it,” Prigozhin said.

The confrontation between Wagner’s chief and the Russian military command had been rising in tension for months, but the straw that broke the camel’s back was the alleged missile attack by Russian forces against a mercenary camp in the rear in Ukraine.

After denouncing the attack, Wagner’s boss announced that he and his men had crossed the Russian border in the Rostov region and started a “march for justice.” However, after announcing early Saturday the seizure of the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, headquarters of the General Staff of the Southern Military District of Russia, and bringing a column of mercenaries 200 kilometers from Moscow in the afternoon, the mediation Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko managed to stop the rebellion.

(You can read: Is Vladimir Putin’s power in Russia at risk after the Wagner group rebellion?)

Members of the Wagner group leave Rostov-on-Don, Russia.

In his statement on Monday, Prigozhin revealed the reason why they stopped their advance towards Moscow and he claimed that Wagner wanted to avoid bloodshed and back down from his offensive.

“We stopped at that moment, when it became clear that a lot of blood would be spilled. So we think that the demonstration of what we planned to do was enough. Our decision to back down had two factors: we did not want to spill Russian blood. Second, we marched as a demonstration of our protest,” he noted.

See also Ukraine is negotiating with its allies to obtain long-range missiles We stopped at that moment, when it became clear that a lot of blood would be spilled

However, he assured that the advance that Wagner achieved towards Moscow reveals “serious security problems” in the country, remembering that his men had traveled 780 kilometers meeting very little resistance.

And it is that Wagner’s fighters managed in 24 hours to take control of a part of Rostov, with a million inhabitants, and come up to 400 km from Moscow, or even 200 km, according to Prigozhin.

(Also read: Who is Yevgueni Prigozhin, the unpredictable head of the Wagner paramilitary group?)

in audio, Prigozhin noted that Wagner “was to cease to exist on July 1 as a result of the intrigues” of the Russian military elite. This is the deadline established by the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, and the Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, so that all the volunteers participating in the war in Ukraine had to sign contracts with Defense, with which the Wagner Group, which rejected this condition, he would be outlawed.

But he noted that “only a few combatants from the private army agreed to sign the contract with the Defense Ministry.” and added that the obligation to subordinate to Shoigu and the chief of the General Staff, Valeri Gerasimov, was put on the table “at the least appropriate moment.”

He further explained that Wagner intended to move all his troops and equipment to Rostov-on-Don on June 30 to “publicly hand over” his weapons to the Russian Army. “Although we did not show signs of aggression, they attacked us with missiles and then with helicopters. About 30 Wagner troops were killed, some were wounded,” he explained.

The leader also referred to the role of the Belarusian president, Alexandr Lukashenko, in the negotiations to stop the rebellion and said that he extended his hand and offered ways for “Wagner to continue his work legally.”

Prigozhin did not give information about his current whereabouts or his future plans.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME