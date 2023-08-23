The leader of the controversial Russian mercenary army Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has been killed in a plane crash. This has been confirmed by the Russian authorities. Earlier, a Telegram channel linked to the Wagner group also confirmed his death. According to authorities, co-founder Dmitri Utkin was also on board the aircraft and did not survive the crash.

