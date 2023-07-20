Wagner mercenary group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin made his first public appearance since Russia’s failed June mutiny.

In a video posted on pro-Wagner channels on Telegram this Wednesday (19), later shared by Prigozhin’s account and reproduced by international news channels, a man with the appearance of the head of the paramilitary group greets fighters in Belarus.

In the images, one of the fighters addresses the man as Yevgeny Viktorovich, Prigozhin’s first name and patronymic. In the video, the leader suggests that Wagner will no longer help Russian troops in the war against Ukraine.

“What is happening now at the front is a disgrace in which we need no part. We need to wait for the moment when we can fully prove our worth,” said Prigozhin.

“Therefore, the decision was made that we stay here in Belarus for some time. I am sure that during this time we will make the Belarusian army the second best in the world. And, if necessary, we will defend them if that is the case,” he added, also citing that he is considering new actions in Africa, where the group has a history of action.

The Wagner Group helped Russian troops invade Ukraine, being one of the main assault forces in the invading country in the battle for the city of Bakhmut. However, Prigozhin engaged in a public dispute with the Russian military command, whom he accused of incompetence and lack of support.

On 24 June, Wagner fighters entered Russian territory after the group’s leader accused Russia of attacking a militia camp. However, when the march was about 200 km from Moscow, the riot was stopped through an agreement brokered by the dictator Alexander Lukashenko and Prigozhin accepted to go into exile in Belarus.

Since then, Wagner’s troops have been heading to the neighboring country, with which the group entered into a partnership for training its armed forces.

Despite Vladimir Putin publicly claiming that the riot was a betrayal, the Kremlin itself revealed last week that the Russian president had met with Prigozhin after the rebellion.

Furthermore, a report by an independent Russian-language website revealed that companies owned by the Wagner frontman had won new contracts to provide food services in Russia even after the riot.