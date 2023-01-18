The Serbian president’s position includes a rare public criticism of Russia, the country’s ally in the Balkans.

And the “Beta” news agency quoted Vucic as saying in a television interview: “Why are you doing this to Serbia? Why is Wagner making an invitation that violates the regulations?”

The Serbian branch of the Russian “RT” station, supported by Moscow, broadcast the controversial advertisement recently, knowing that “Wagner” is participating in the war in Ukraine on the side of the Russian forces.

A small number of Serbs have been fighting alongside Moscow-backed forces in Ukraine since fighting broke out in the east of the country in 2014, while the Serbian authorities have not published any specific number for the number of Serbs who have fought in Ukraine.

Serbia has long been a reliable ally of Russia, as the two countries share an Orthodox heritage and hostility to NATO, and their military alliance in several wars cemented relations between them.

With the exception of Belarus, Serbia is the only European country that has not followed the West’s lead in imposing sanctions on Moscow.

On Tuesday, the Russian news agency RIAA broadcast scenes apparently showing two Serbian citizens participating in a weapons training session in Ukraine.

The Wagner Group, founded in 2014 and involved in conflicts in Africa, Latin America and the Middle East, emerged after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the army to attack Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Tens of thousands of Russians have moved to Serbia since the war began, and most of them have received a warm welcome.

Despite the arrival of Russian opponents to Serbia to escape the conflict, the majority of Serbs still support the military attack on Ukraine, and Belgrade is witnessing demonstrations in support of the Kremlin.