From: Florian Naumann

No discounter offers – but advertising for the war effort: Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner group is desperately trying to recruit Ukraine recruits.

Syktywkar/Munich – Current special offers on glossy paper in the mailbox: a familiar sight in Germany. And probably also in the entire northern hemisphere. In Syktyvkar, north-west Russia, apparently not only advertisements for the local discounter ended up in the inbox recently:

The independent media project SOTA documented on Tuesday evening (April 4th) on his Telegram channel a remarkable direct mail from the Wagner mercenary group, which had been badly hit in the Ukraine war. One photo presented a leaflet in the usual advertising style: According to the photo, the outside has a retro look, “Win together!” is written in red on glossy paper.

Wagner Group advertises on glossy paper for the Ukraine war: 240,000 rubles – and life insurance

The Wagner logo is emblazoned on the inside in the more harmless version – without a skull and crossbones. In addition, there is a facsimile signature and the supposed advantages of the present offer are clearly laid out in bullet points. “Flyers with the suggestion to join Wagner PMC are now in the mailboxes,” explained the SOTA-Editorial staff. This is “particularly” the case in Syktyvkar in the Komi Republic.

Acts with his mercenaries for Putin as a shadow army: Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin. © Itar-Tass/Imago/Montage

The content is also tough: The leaflet calls on men between the ages of 21 and 60 to fight for Wagner in Ukraine, translated the Swedish TV broadcaster SVT. The offer includes the – already known – 240,000 rubles; the equivalent of around 3,500 euros.

But there are also other “appetizers”: The Wagner group is now apparently advertising solid combat training. There were certainly doubts about their quality during the course of the Ukraine war. Recruits were only sent to the frontline with instructions on tablets, it said. According to the report, a “life insurance” is also part of the offer – an at least ambiguous benefit of a war mission. Wagner’s losses are considered high.

Wagner’s Trump is the crowd of his mercenaries – power struggle in Russia?

Komi is a sparsely populated region around 1,000 kilometers northeast of Moscow, Syktyvkar is the only major city in the Russian republic. Financial incentives in particular could therefore have traction. For Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, the strength of his mercenary army is an important trump card in the power struggle around the Kremlin. He recently fueled speculation about ambitions to succeed Putin in a bizarre interview. According to experts, the deadly attack on military blogger Wladlen Tatarski could also have been another act in the power struggle.

However, the air for the Wagner group has recently become thinner. In the meantime, Putin’s Prigozhin government has banned the recruitment in prisons that has been customary for months. At the same time, the thesis made the rounds that the Kremlin was deliberately burning Wagner mercenaries in the bloody battle for Bakhmut. However, on Monday (April 3) Prigozhin once again celebrated a symbolic triumph: he spread the news about the capture of Bakhmut’s administrative building.

Advertising for the Ukraine mission: Putin’s army also surprised with a macabre offer

Loud SOTA However, the current mailing does not bear Prigozhin’s signature. The signet belongs to Andrei Troschew, it says there. Troshev appears again and again as a Wagner speaker. In some media reports he is also known as Prigozhin’s deputy. In Syria, Troshev ran Wagner’s local headquarters, the medium writes in its Telegram post.

Vladimir Putin’s Russian army also surprised some time ago with a macabre “special offer”: Recruits can go to the sperm bank for free. (fn)