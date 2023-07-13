PMC “Wagner” completed the transfer of equipment and weapons of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation

The Armed Forces (AF) of Russia are completing the acceptance of weapons and equipment from the private military company (PMC) Wagner. This was announced by the representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense Igor Konashenkov.

In a message from the defense department in Telegram, it was specified that more than 2,000 pieces of equipment and weapons were received from PMCs by the Armed Forces. Among them are tanks, multiple launch rocket systems, anti-aircraft missile and gun systems, as well as self-propelled artillery mounts, mortars, armored personnel carriers and small arms.

Related materials:

Konashenkov indicated that the received equipment is being sent to the rear, where the repair and restoration units of the Russian Armed Forces carry out maintenance and preparation for use as intended.

The Ministry of Defense also showed footage of the reception of military equipment. The footage shows Russian servicemen inspecting and transporting armored vehicles and artillery. There are also boxes of firearms and ammunition, including mines.

Thousands of tons of ammunition

The Ministry of Defense clarified that among the property received from PMCs there are more than two and a half thousand tons of ammunition of various calibers. War correspondent Alexander Sladkov reacted to this, convicting the founder of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in a lie.

In addition, the military correspondent noted, the PMC had two warehouses in Rostov-on-Don and Voronezh, which also came under the control of the Ministry of Defense. According to his calculations, more than 1,100 tons of ammunition were stored in Voronezh alone, which corresponds to about 25,000 shells.

What is the value of the words of Yevgeny Prigozhin that they did not give ammunition? Alexander Sladkovwar correspondent

In turn, military commander Alexander Kots published on Telegram that the Ministry of Defense indicated only weight in the list of transferred ammunition, but there was no specifics on the nomenclature. According to the journalist, shells for various types and calibers of rocket-propelled (220 and 122 mm) and barrel (152, 122 and 100 mm) artillery, high-explosive fragmentation, cumulative and sub-caliber shells for tanks, as well as shots for grenade launchers were stored in a warehouse in Voronezh and jet flamethrowers and more than 500 tons of anti-tank and anti-personnel mines of various types.

“For whom was all this ammunition stored in Voronezh, if they were needed at the front line?” Kotz asked.

At the same time, a rumor began to spread from Ukraine that units of the Wagner PMC during the mutiny had allegedly reached one of the nuclear weapons depots in Voronezh-45. “It looks like another stuffing,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on this fake.

The further fate of PMC “Wagner”

On the night of June 24, the founder of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin announced the beginning of the rebellion and accused the Russian military of hitting the Wagner rear units. In the morning, representatives of PMCs occupied the building of the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the center of Rostov-on-Don, and the presence of columns of the group in the Voronezh and Lipetsk regions was also reported. On the evening of June 24, the press service of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko reported that Prigozhin agreed to stop the movement of columns on Russian territory. After that, the Kremlin announced the termination of the criminal case against the head of Wagner.

On June 29, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting in the Kremlin with Prigozhin and PMC commanders. According to Peskov, the conversation lasted for almost three hours. He did not give details, noting only that “the president gave an assessment of the company’s actions at the front during the NVO, and also gave his assessment of the events of June 24.”

At the hote of the meeting, the commanders of the PMC “Wagner” gave their explanations for what happened.

They (commanders of PMC “Wagner” – approx. “Tapes.ru”) emphasized that they are staunch supporters and soldiers of the head of state and the supreme commander in chief, and also said that they were ready to continue to fight for the Motherland Dmitry PeskovKremlin official

The Kremlin spokesman also noted that the head of state offered the fighters employment options. In turn, Andrey Krasov, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Defense Committee, noted that the military experience of PMC fighters is very important for protecting Russia’s interests. “Most of the PMC employees are conscientious citizens of our country, patriots. People who have the richest experience in military service, real military professionals – why not use this in the interests of the security of our state? We need real professionals in their field, ”said the deputy to Lente.ru.