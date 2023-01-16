One shot at the rim and one at the barrel. The Kremlin praises Wagner’s mercenaries, protagonists of the battle of Soledar, after the promotion, in recent days, of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s archenemy, Aleksandr Lapin to chief of staff of the ground forces. the spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov also wanted to deny the friction between the mercenaries and other volunteers, and the regularsevident for some time and re-emerged in recent days.

“Everyone is fighting for a common cause, their homeland” and the conflict between Prigozhin and the Defense Ministry “exists only in the media”, said Peskov, pretending to forget Prigozhin’s statements last October and a few days ago. “The country must know and knows who its heroes are”, he added, quoting mercenaries and soldiers, “all of them will remain forever in our memory”.

“Sometimes our friends act in a way that we don’t need enemies,” the spokesman added. Prigozhin said a few days ago that others, namely the military, “always trying to steal victory” from the mercenaries. The Defense Ministry then corrected its course and published a statement in which it praised the “courageous actions” of the Wagner fighters in Soledar, the first occasion in which the Defense Ministry mentioned the group. From the Kremlin, therefore an implicit invitation to everyone to wash their dirty clothes at home.

Meanwhile Andriy Medvedev, a former commander of the Wagner mercenary group, has asked for political asylum in Norway and offered to testify against its founder, the oligarch close to the Russian president, Yevgeny Prigozhin. According to information from the Russian human rights organization Gulagu, Medvedev illegally crossed the Norwegian border from Russia, in the Murmansk region, before being transferred to Oslo, the capital, where he was held in a migrant centre.

Medvedev’s intention is to testify against Prigozhin, considered one of the closest men to the Russian president, so much so that he is known as ‘Putin’s chef’, due to the large number of restaurants and catering companies that handle the dinners of the Kremlin. In early July 2022, reports Ukrinform, Medvedev had signed a four-month contract with the Wagner group before being sent to the Lugansk region, where he was appointed commander of one of the assault teams.