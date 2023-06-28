The American President, Joe Bidenaffirmed this Wednesday that his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, is weaker after the armed rebellion that led the wagner group last weekend.

Biden He made these statements to the press at the White House before boarding the helicopter to head to Chicago, where he will give a speech on his economic proposals.

A journalist asked the president if putin he was weaker after the armed mutiny, to which the American leader replied: “I know he is, yes.”

Also, for another question, Biden said it’s “difficult” to know how the riot has affected Putinbut considered that “he is clearly losing the war” in Ukraine.

“He is losing the war at home. He is a pariah around the world,” the president stressed.

He wagner group is a Russian private security company owned by Yevgeny Prigozhin, contracted by the Kremlin for the war of Ukraine.

A group of soldiers from the Wagner Group, led by Prigozhin, started a uprising last Friday and after declaring themselves in absentia they occupied the city of Rostov on Don and sent four columns to Moscow.

A day later, the leader of the wagner group announced its withdrawal, after the mediation of the Belarusian leader Alekandr Lukashenko, and the return of its fighters to permanent bases. After an agreement with the kremlinPrigozhin moved to belarus and there can be no charges against him.

Prigozhin stressed on Monday in his first statements after the failed mutiny that he only sought to save the private military company from disappearance and not change power in Russia.

Last Monday, Biden stated that he had been in contact with the “key” allies of the United States to coordinate their response and ensure that the Russian president did not blame them for what happened. He also pointed out that he spoke on Sunday with the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky.

