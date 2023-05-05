The Russian paramilitary group Wagner threatened this Friday to withdraw as of May 10 from the city of Bakhmut, the epicenter of the fighting in eastern Ukraine, dDue to a lack of ammunition, which he blames on the army.

If the Wagner group withdraws from Bakhmut, where it is on the front line, it would put the Russian army in a difficult position, at a time when Kiev’s forces say they are finalizing their preparations for a major offensive.

The head of the group, Yevgueni Prigozhin, has been accusing the Russian General Staff for months of not supplying him with enough ammunition, so that Wagner’s paramilitaries do not score a victory that would dwarf the regular army.

In two videos published on Friday by his press service, Prigozhin’s attacks reach an unprecedented level, exposing the high tensions between the forces in Moscow.

“We were going to take the city of Bakhmut before May 9”, the day on which Moscow celebrates its victory over Nazi Germany in 1945 in style, Prigozhin said in one of his videos.

“When they saw that, the army bureaucrats stopped deliveries” of ammunition, he said. “Therefore, on May 10, 2023, we will have to hand over our positions in Bakhmut to the Defense Ministry units and withdraw the Wagner units to the rear camps,” he stated.

Prigozhin explained his decision by assuring that, without ammunition, his men face “an absurd death”. It was not clear if his statements were a firm decision or an ultimatum, since Wagner’s boss often makes statements of this type, before backing down.

Analysts estimate that his public attacks on the military are aimed at putting pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to intervene on his behalf. Asked about it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said he had “seen these statements in the media” but declined to comment.

