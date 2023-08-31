Representatives of the Wagner Group on Wednesday advised its mercenary fighters to find other work after the death of the leader of that paramilitary organization, Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was buried yesterday in a cemetery in St. Petersburg.

“Several tens of thousands of fully prepared fighters are ready to work and to defend their homeland [na Ucrânia]but due to well-known circumstances, for the time being they won’t let us,” said a representative of the Wagner Group in an audio reproduced by the Bashnie Istorii news portal.

He added that mercenaries are now forced to look for work in Africa and the Middle East, but that “the situation there is not easy either”.

“We have strong competition from the Ministry of Defense and the National Guard, who are also planning and trying to gain access [a essas

áreas] with activities similar to ours”, he said.

The spokesperson explained that Prigozhin addressed this issue on his latest trip to Africa, where several countries have shown interest in his services, although those future contracts are still up in the air.

“We will try to find work for our members. When and how much, we don’t know. So wait or look for another job. Pay attention to the international situation. If our team is allowed to return to the special military operation area [na Ucrânia], then we will actively resume recruiting men. There will be work, ”he pointed out.

In May, Russian President Vladimir Putin called members of the group heroes for the seizure of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region.

However, the group fell out of favor after a failed armed rebellion against sectors of the Kremlin in June, which ended with an agreement to move its base to Belarus.

Weeks before he died, Prigozhin acknowledged that the Wagner Group would no longer fight in Ukraine and announced the resumption of its activities on the African continent.

After returning from Africa, he traveled to Moscow, and the private plane he was in crashed on the last day 23 300 kilometers from the capital.

The cause of the fall is not yet known, although supporters of Prigozhin, the opposition in exile and the Western press accuse Putin of having given the order to kill him, something the Kremlin categorically denies.