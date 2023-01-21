Home page politics

From: Christina Denk

Split

The Wagner group has become an integral part of the Russian attack in the Ukraine war. But there seem to be problems. Wagner sent empty coffins back to Russia.

Moscow/Kyiv – Rivalries brew between the Wagner mercenary group and the Russian Ministry of Defense. This is reported by the US secret service and the military experts of the Institute for the Study of War. Russia denies the disagreements, but seems to be waving like a flag in the wind.

The Wagner Group itself seems to have some weaknesses. She caused confusion in the Ukraine war when empty coffins arrived in Russia.

Wagner group in the Ukraine war: empty coffins arrived in Russia

Empty coffins to Russia? As the Institute for the Study of War and the Lithuanian magazine Meduza report, some coffins of supposedly fallen soldiers in Russia arrived empty. The wives were sent the sealed coffin, a death certificate, and medals of honor. One woman in the report buried what she believed to be her deceased husband, but later learned her husband was in Ukrainian custody and alive. According to both reports, the women were intimidated not to open the coffins.

intention or mismanagement? According to that Institute for the Study of War it was probably the second. The incidents indicate that the Wagner group lacks basic administrative bodies to keep records of soldiers or to communicate with authorities Institute for the Study of War. US intelligence also confirmed on January 20 rivalries between the Russian Defense Ministry and the Wagner Group. Wagner, with his 50,000-strong force force in Ukraine consisting of 40,000 convicts and 10,000 contractors, “is becoming a rival powerhouse of the Russian military and other Russian ministries,” according to John Kirby, national security coordinator for strategic communications.

The Wagner Group The Wagner group of mercenaries was founded in 2014 by entrepreneur Yevgeny Prigozhin, a longtime confidante of Russian head of state Vladimir Putin. It operated in secret for a long time and has been deployed in many conflict regions for years, including Syria and African countries. For years, the Kremlin first denied Wagner’s existence, then claimed that the Russian state had nothing to do with the group. For several months now, Putin’s confidante Prigozhin has been very offensive as the head of the paramilitary organization. He goes in and out of Russian prisons to recruit prisoners for the war. See also Suspected criminal offenses Son of author Paul Auster accused of overdosing his baby According to US intelligence, around 50,000 of the group’s fighters are deployed in Ukraine. Of these, 40,000 were recruited from prisons. The US officially classified the mercenary group as a “transnational criminal organization” on Friday (January 20). The group is committing widespread “atrocities and human rights abuses,” said White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

Wagner group in Ukraine war: Kremlin rejects reports of tensions

The Kremlin has dismissed reports of a conflict between the Russian Defense Ministry and the private mercenary group Wagner in the war against Ukraine. Such reports of alleged disputes are a product of the media, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on January 16.

Reports of rivalries are not new. Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin had repeatedly criticized the Russian military leadership for defeats and mistakes in the aggressive war against Ukraine. On Friday, January 13, Prigozhin was annoyed that the statement from the Ministry of Defense on the capture of the town of Soledar in the Donetsk region did not contain a word about Wagner, who was responsible for the success of the battle. The ministry later issued another statement in which the Wagner fighters were highly praised. A flag in the wind.

The use of military means by the Wagner group suggests that both parties are still working together. Coupled with the administrative and communications flaws, it suggests that the Wagner Group is more of a parasite on the Russian armed forces than a distinct organization, as it likes to present itself Institute for the Study of War. But will Wagner boss Prigozhin still become a serious problem for Putin?(chd/dpa)