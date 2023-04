Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group: Ukraine would have 200,000 men for a counter-offensive against Russia. | Photo: Government of the Russian Federation/Wikimedia Commons

The head of the Wagner group, a private paramilitary company that maintains relations with the Putin government, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said this Sunday (9) that Ukraine has gathered more than 200,000 troops for an imminent counteroffensive against Russian forces.

“They gathered about 200,000 troops. Or up to 400,000 according to other calculations,” said the leader of the Wagner Group during a lecture for members of the Cyber ​​​​Front Z group. “The enemy is serious and has been preparing for many years to what is happening now”, he pointed out.

As for the counteroffensive, the head of the mercenary group opined that it has not yet started because Kiev is waiting for the “muddy ground to dry up” and for more Western weapons to arrive – referring to “Rasputitsa”, a condition that begins in March between Ukraine and Russia, with melting snow, which makes any unpaved road in the country impassable.

“Wagner alone will not be able to win the war. We need to join forces”, emphasized the mercenary leader.