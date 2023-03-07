Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group, Russia’s main assault force in the fighting for the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, admitted on Monday (6) that Kiev troops will defend the besieged city “until the end” .

“They will fight for Artiomovsk [nome russo para Bakhmut,

localizada no oblast de Donetsk] until the end, this is evident,” said Prigozhin, according to his press service.

The leader of the mercenary group added that the Wagner fighters must also do their job to the end. But for that, he declared, they need more help from the Russian military command.

“For the Ukrainian armed forces to unlock Artiomovsk, they first need to blockade the Wagner,” declared Prigozhin, noting that he was “knocking on all doors” to receive reinforcements and ammunition.

Prigozhin pointed out that if help arrives and everyone can do their jobs, it will be the Russians who block the Ukrainians, not the other way around.

Statements by the head of the Wagner group are released after the commanders of the Ukrainian troops decided to continue the defensive operation in Bakhmut.

This opinion was expressed both by the commander of the Land Army of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny.

On Monday, in statements published by the CNN website, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said that Kiev’s defense of Bakhmut “achieved its objectives by 1,000%” and was “a great strategic success” in imposing losses on the invaders. Russians and allow time to reinforce the Ukrainian troops.

“The military implemented this plan in order to destroy the main combat-ready grouping of the enemy, on the one hand, and allow the training of tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers to prepare for a counteroffensive, on the other hand,” Podolyak justified.