In a statement made on television in Russia this Saturday (24), President Vladimir Putin classified the recent actions of the paramilitary group Wagner as a “betrayal” and said he was “stabbed in the back” by Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of Wagner. Prigozhin, in turn, said that Putin is “very wrong” in his accusations against the fighters, and assured that the group is made up of “patriots”.

The atmosphere of tension intensified after Prigozhin’s accusation that Russian troops attacked camps of the Wagner group and killed “dozens” of men. “We were ready to make concessions to the Ministry of Defense to hand over our weapons and find a solution to continue defending our country. But these scoundrels have not calmed down”, accused the leader of Wagner, who promised to “respond to the atrocities”.

Prigozhin’s response came on Saturday in the form of the seizure of the Russian army’s headquarters in Rostov, one of the main points of coordination of Putin’s offensive against Ukraine. In a video released on Telegram, the leader of Wagner appears alongside men in uniform, stating that there was no resistance from the Russian military.

“We’re at headquarters, it’s 7:30 in the morning. Rostov’s military sites are under control, including the airfield. We will destroy anyone who stands in our way. We are moving forward, and we are going to the end,” said Prigozhin.

“Rebels will inevitably be punished,” Putin said.

In a statement he made to Russian TV, Putin stated that he will not allow a civil war to break out, and assured that the rebel paramilitaries “will inevitably be punished”. He also called on people whom Putin said “were tricked” by Wagner to desist from the offensive.

“Decisive measures will be taken to stabilize the situation in Rostov, which is difficult. Any internal unrest is a mortal threat to our state. It is a stab in the back for our country and our people. We are facing exactly one betrayal. A betrayal caused by Prigozhin’s excessive ambition and personal interests,” declared the Russian president.

In response, Prigozhin said Putin was “very wrong”. “We are patriots. No one plans to surrender at the request of the president, the security services or anyone else.”

Kremlin “lies” would be a sign of weakness

Prigozhin also accused the Kremlin of lying about the real situation on the fronts of the war against Ukraine. According to the leader of the paramilitary group, “a large number of conquered territories were lost, and many soldiers died” – Prigozhin estimates that Russian troops lose up to “a thousand men a day” among dead, wounded, missing and deserters.

Volodymyr Zelensky, president of Ukraine, stated that the climate of internal Russian conflict is a clear demonstration of the weakness of the Kremlin. “It’s an obvious weakness, on a massive scale. And the longer Russia keeps its troops and mercenaries in our land, the more chaos, pain and problems it will have for itself later on, ”he concluded.