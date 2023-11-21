You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Archive photo of the Wagner group.
Archive photo of the Wagner group.
The statement was made this Tuesday by National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
A F
The White House stated this Tuesday that the Russian mercenary group Wagner is preparing to reinforce the air defenses of the pro-Iran Lebanese movement Hezbollah or the Tehran regime, two adversaries of the United States.
“Wagner, under the direction of the Russian government, is preparing to provide an air defense capability to Hezbollah or Iran,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.
News in development…
AFP
A F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Wagner #Group #prepares #provide #antiaircraft #defense #Hezbollah #Iran #White #House